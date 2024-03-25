Everton Women 0-0 Liverpool: WSL Merseyside Derby Report and Reaction

Clare Wheeler paid credit to both sides as Everton Women played out a goalless draw with Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Lucy Hope came the closest of anyone when her rasping drive rattled the crossbar in the second half, but in the end both sides had to settle for a point in what was a competitive fixture.

The Blues survived two injury scares, with captain Megan Finnigan and goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan both requiring treatment from the physio.

But Wheeler felt that while she and her teammates were disappointed to not come away with a win for the fans, it was a typical derby fight and both sides deserve credit.

“We obviously wanted the three points but we certainly didn’t want to lose, either,” she said.

“Everyone put a shift in and credit to both teams, no one could find a way to win this one today. “It’s great to be able to play in front of bigger numbers and we are disappointed we couldn’t come away with the win for us and the fans. “If you want to sum up the game in one word, you’d use the word ‘fight.’ It was a physical game but it’s a derby. “That’s what you want, it’s going to be a fight, it’s going to be tussle. “Credit to both teams, it was tough.”

Blues boss Brian Sorensen made two changes from last week’s defeat to Aston Villa, with Emma Bissell and Heather Payne replacing Martina Piemonte and the suspended Elise Stenevik following her dismissal against the Villains.

Liverpool started the brighter of the two sides, with Finnigan having to be alert to challenge Missy Bo Kearns, who was free inside the penalty area.

The Toffees captain then went down injured while still feeling the effects of her heroic defending but did return to the field following treatment.

Then it was Brosnan’s turn to require attention following a late challenge from Ceri Holland, with the Reds’ forward going into the referee’s notebook as the Everton stopper was tended to by the physios, causing a six-minute break in play.

Holland was the next player down when she slipped after a failed attempt to tackle Kathrine Kuhl as the game struggled to find flow following so many breaks in play.

Everton started to get a grip on proceedings as the game resumed but it was the visitors who nearly took the lead following an error from Finnigan.

The defender’s wayward pass went straight to Sophie Roman Haug, who spotted Brosnan off her line and drilled a shot from virtually the half-line that saw the ‘keeper react quickly to drop back into her goal and intercept the effort.

Everton’s best chance of the half came through the alertness of Hanna Bennsion. The Swedish international intercepted a pass and quickly found Wheeler, who drove into the box and sent a shot inches past Rachel Laws’ post.

Matt Beard’s team finished the first 45 the stronger but a disciplined home rearguard remained resolute as the half ended goalless.

The second half began in cagey fashion with few chances but it was the Blues who grew stronger as the game went on.

And with 20 minutes to go, Hope thought she’d given her side the lead. Bennison was again the provider and linked up well with the Scottish international, who crashed a stinging effort onto the crossbar, with Katja Snoeijs unable to make anything of the rebound as Liverpool scrambled clear.

Sorensen smelt blood and introduced Piemonte, and the Italian was quickly in the thick of things as she teed up Justine Vanhaevermaet, who forced a smart save from Laws, with the ‘keeper at full stretch to deny the Belgian.

The final chance was to fall to Liverpool, though, with Sorensen feeling as though a familiar story for his team was about to be told once more this season.

Holland drove down the left and found her way into the box, but her shot was superbly saved by the feet of Brosnan.

That proved to be the last of the chances as both sides had to settle for the draw, with Everton stretching their record against Liverpool to just one defeat in the last eight league meetings, while also ending a run of three straight defeats.

Next for Sorensen’s side is a trip to Manchester United on Sunday, 31 March.