Everton Women vs Liverpool: WSL Merseyside Derby Match Preview

Megan Finnigan feels that Sunday’s Merseyside derby is the perfect game to bounce back after a few bad results as Brian Sorensen’s side gear up to face Matt Beard’s Reds this Sunday.

The Blues have been training at the Grand Old Lady in the lead up to the crunch clash, with Katrine Veje and Karen Holmgaard returning to the field this week.

Heather Payne is still struggling for fitness but is in contention for the matchday squad, with all three returnees more likely to feature from the bench rather than the starting XI.

And in what has been a difficult month for Everton, who lost narrowly to Aston Villa and Manchester City in the league and exited the FA Cup in a close fought battle with Chelsea, Finnigan has felt that the chance to train at Goodison has been a boost for her teammates ahead of the ‘best fixture of the season.’

“It’s been really good to train here and get a feel for the place, particularly for the girls who have never played here. “And it will be even better on Sunday with the fans,” said the Toffees skipper. “We are really looking forward to it, it’s a big occasion, but the prep for us has already started and we are going to make sure that we are ready. “It means everything [to play in a derby], it’s the best fixture of the season. The preparation for us is always the same as any other game but we know deep down what is at stake in terms of pride and getting the win.

“We’ve not had a great start to the month, but I feel that, as a team, we are in a really good place, , We let ourselves down against Villa, but before that we were putting in really good performances just not getting the results. “There is no better game than a derby for bouncing back after a few bad results.”

With just one league win in five for Everton, victory against the old enemy on Sunday would be as good a place as any to return to winning ways.

The Opposition

Liverpool will be looking for a fourth straight league win this weekend, with Beard’s side level on points with Manchester United and in contention for a top-four finish.

Fuka Nagano returns to the side after a hamstring strain and will be joined by Gemma Bonner, who is available after suspension.

Beard will be without Taylor Hinds and Sofie Lundgaard for the trip to Goodison.

Sophie Haug leads her side’s scoring charts with seven in her debut season in the WSL and remains the main scoring threat to Everton, but the Reds are also blessed with a number of attacking options, including Missy Bo Kearns, Marie-Therese Höbinger and Ceri Holland.

Previous Meetings

Gabby George’s stunner was cancelled out by Katie Stengel in last season’s fixture, the first ever WSL encounter to be held at the Grand Old Lady between the Merseyside clubs.

In total, Everton have played their neighbours 45 times in all competitions since 1995, winning 26, with 12 defeats and seven draws.

WSL games have been more even though, with the Blues winning seven of 16 to Liverpool’s five.

Sorensen is also the first Everton manager (men's or women's) to win twice at Anfield while in charge of the club since the late, great Howard Kendall.

Indeed, the Toffees have never lost at the club’s original home in the league to Liverpool, winning their last three meetings without conceding a goal.

But Sorensen’s side will go into Sunday as the underdogs, and the Dane will need his side to call on that Anfield dominance if he is to get the three points in this one.

Everton Women vs Liverpool take place on Sunday, 24 March, at 1pm (BST).

Tickets are still available here.