Lucy’s Hope For Merseyside Derby on Sunday

Lucy Hope has revealed her excitement ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and has urged fans to make the difference and be part of history.

Speaking to Royal Blue Mersey at the home of the Blues, the Everton Women star knows it may be one of the last times her side get to grace the Goodison turf before the club relocates to Bramley Moore Dock ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Scottish international, who scored the winner in the first ever derby to be staged at Anfield in 2019, is determined to ensure the city is blue after Sunday and the bragging rights belong to Brian Sorensen’s side, and feels that the venue of the game is a fantastic incentive for her and her teammates.

“It’s a great incentive. I think it’s also a great incentive for the fans to get down and support us,” she said.

“But it’s also a great incentive to get a goal here get a win here before we move to Bramley Moore Dock. We’ve been here a few times, had a few good results, a few so-so results and now we come up against our biggest rivals. “Hopefully, it won’t be the last time we play here, but if it is it would be great to get a win.”

Everton currently sit in ninth place and 14 points behind Matt Beard’s team, who have been the league’s surprise package this season. The Blues, who have just one win in five league games, have endured a frustrating injury-hit campaign and know that if they are to finish in the top six come May, then the solid performances need to turn into wins.

And with the chance to secure a league double over the Reds after Megan Finnigan’s goal gave the Toffees a 1-0 win at Anfield in October, Hope is relishing not only the venue, but also the opposition, as she explains.

“It’s exciting. It’s a derby game and we want the bragging rights,” continued the 27-year-old. “Nowadays, football largely resolves around social media, who can post on social media first.

“We want the bragging rights; we want the city to be blue. We want us to be on Sky Sports News the next day, our highlights, our goals, as that is where you get your confidence from. “More than anything, we just want to play well. We’ve struggled a bit this year with consistency, we have injuries left, right and centre. “You don’t want to play the injury card, but it’s true, the timings of the injuries is not great but we are trying to field a team to do the best we can, and we have been doing that. “We’ve gone close against Chelsea, close against Manchester City, but now we want to get the win.”

In what promises to be a very special occasion, Everton will be hoping to see a large crowd with the vast majority singing anthems, including If You Know Your History.

And history is something Hope is acutely aware of and wants the Goodison faithful to be a part of on Sunday.

“This is potentially one of the last times you could walk through the doors of Goodison Park. It’s not often where you can bring your friends and family to sit in an amazing stadium , particular to watch the women,” she said. “Maybe you don’t come to a women’s game that often, maybe this will be your first on Sunday. “But you will be a part of history!

“I can only encourage them [the fans] to come along and be our voice, our extra player, the extra incentive and help shift the momentum in our favour, and hopefully see us get three points and the bragging rights.”

Everton Women take on Liverpool at Goodison Park on Sunday, 24 March at 1pm (BST). Tickets are available here.