Friday’s Everton News: Branthwaite talks Dyche impact, Chermiti scores

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday 

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Everton Women Return for Pre-Season Training Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out some pictures from training as the Everton Women prepare for their Merseyside Derby on Sunday. [EFC]

Dyche is good. He’s believed in me since the start of the season. I’ve been in the team ever since so I can only thank him for the opportunity he’s given me this season. He’s a very hands-off manager who lets you learn the game and if he thinks any pointers need to be given he’ll tell me,” says Branthwaite. [EFC]

The Premier League continues to crack down on clubs as Leicester City is the newest member to be charged with breaching spending rules. [BBC]

Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer cash and a player for Amadou Onana. [TEAMtalk via Sport]

Youssef Chermiti scores for Portugal U21s in 4-0 win over Faroe Islands.

What to Watch

Plenty of international action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

