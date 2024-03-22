Friday’s Everton News: Branthwaite talks Dyche impact, Chermiti scores

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Check out some pictures from training as the Everton Women prepare for their Merseyside Derby on Sunday. [EFC]
“Dyche is good. He’s believed in me since the start of the season. I’ve been in the team ever since so I can only thank him for the opportunity he’s given me this season. He’s a very hands-off manager who lets you learn the game and if he thinks any pointers need to be given he’ll tell me,” says Branthwaite. [EFC]
"Just buzzing to be here!"— England (@England) March 19, 2024
Glad to hear it, @Jarradbranthwa1 pic.twitter.com/HAllCwAkQE
The Premier League continues to crack down on clubs as Leicester City is the newest member to be charged with breaching spending rules. [BBC]
Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer cash and a player for Amadou Onana. [TEAMtalk via Sport]
Youssef Chermiti scores for Portugal U21s in 4-0 win over Faroe Islands.
Goal: Youssef Chermiti | Portugal U21 3-0 Faroe Islands U21pic.twitter.com/Pce3WMKZh0— FootColic ⚽️ (@FootColic) March 21, 2024
What to Watch
Plenty of international action on today.
Full schedule of games here.
Loading comments...