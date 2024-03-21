Everton Fan Advisory Board calls for Premier League to suspend all PSR hearings

The Everton Fan Advisory Board (FAB) has called on the Premier League to suspend all profit and sustainability hearings because of the lack of a clear and consistent sanctions process.
The group has submitted a Fan Impact Statement to Everton and the Premier League ahead of the Toffees’ second hearing of the season into breaches of PSR regulations, which is due to begin on Monday.
In it the FAB highlights acknowledges the club has a case to answer but also highlights the impact the charge has had on the club, its staff and of course the fans, many of whom have protested against how the club has been run in recent years.
It also wants the proposed independent regulator to take charge of future PSR cases.
Nottingham Forest were deducted four points on Monday for breaching PSR guidelines by £34.5m. The Toffees were initially deducted 10 points for breaching by £19.5m, before being reduced to six on appeal.
The FAB believes the three independent commissions coming to wildly different outcomes is evidence of a process that is not fit for purpose. Reports that a new system of financial regulation that could come in this summer is, according to FAB, proof that the Premier League thinks the same.
Then there are reports that Leicester could be charged and have points deducted if they are promoted back up to the Premier League this season. Chelsea are also believed to be among a clutch of clubs who may have to sell players before 30 June to comply with the regulations.
The FAB believes this is creating a two-tier Premier League that prevents the majority of clubs being able to compete with those at the top.
In a statement, Dave Kelly, Chair of the FAB said:
“It looks like the Premier League is literally making this up as they go along.
“Whilst we’ve always been clear that our club has had a case to answer, we’re now in the bizarre situation where some clubs, but not all, have been brought before a commission still unclear about what the rules of the game are when it comes to sanctions, with the groups of commissioners themselves having no clear guidelines to work by. We’ve now had three hearings, overseen by three different commissions, applying three different approaches and reaching three different conclusions.
“In the last week, we’ve also seen the Premier League confirm that it will be looking to change the PSR rules as early as this summer. The rhetoric we hear today is that football is nothing without fans. But how does this chaotic approach to regulation inspire confidence for football supporters, especially when even the Premier League recognises its own policies aren’t fit for purpose?
“This has an impact on real people – supporters, players and club employees. We note that legislation has now been introduced to bring in an independent regulator. But it doesn’t go far enough.
“The Premier League has proven that it has failed to bring proper, fair and transparent oversight of our game. That’s why we’ll be calling for football supporters everywhere to ensure that this legislation equips the regulator with full powers and oversight over profit and sustainability.
“We see no evidence of any agreed Premier League structure or procedure and are now in the bizarre position where some clubs have been referred to a Premier League commission without a clear understanding of how any penalties are assessed, whilst other clubs are yet to have had their case presented to a commission, despite having been charged, or being subject to, investigation for some time.
“This fuels fans’ fears of the introduction of a two-tier league within the Premier League, where it becomes almost impossible for anybody outside of the six ESL [European Super League] breakaway clubs to be financially viable, let alone successful.
“Additionally, the Premier League now appears to be prioritising a rapid transition from the current PSR to a new policy altogether, potentially as early as this summer. This indicates a recognition by the Premier League that the current policy is not fit for purpose. The sensible course of action would therefore be to suspend all current proceedings and sanctions, until any system can be subject to proper oversight by an independent regulator.”
