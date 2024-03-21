Everton Fan Advisory Board calls for Premier League to suspend all PSR hearings

The Everton Fan Advisory Board (FAB) has called on the Premier League to suspend all profit and sustainability hearings because of the lack of a clear and consistent sanctions process.

The group has submitted a Fan Impact Statement to Everton and the Premier League ahead of the Toffees’ second hearing of the season into breaches of PSR regulations, which is due to begin on Monday.

In it the FAB highlights acknowledges the club has a case to answer but also highlights the impact the charge has had on the club, its staff and of course the fans, many of whom have protested against how the club has been run in recent years.

It also wants the proposed independent regulator to take charge of future PSR cases.

Nottingham Forest were deducted four points on Monday for breaching PSR guidelines by £34.5m. The Toffees were initially deducted 10 points for breaching by £19.5m, before being reduced to six on appeal.

Ahead of the upcoming PSR hearing, we have submitted a Fan Impact Statement via @Everton and the @premierleague that sets out the implications a further charge would have for supporters, the community, Club staff, and the broader football family.



The FAB believes the three independent commissions coming to wildly different outcomes is evidence of a process that is not fit for purpose. Reports that a new system of financial regulation that could come in this summer is, according to FAB, proof that the Premier League thinks the same.

Then there are reports that Leicester could be charged and have points deducted if they are promoted back up to the Premier League this season. Chelsea are also believed to be among a clutch of clubs who may have to sell players before 30 June to comply with the regulations.

The FAB believes this is creating a two-tier Premier League that prevents the majority of clubs being able to compete with those at the top.

In a statement, Dave Kelly, Chair of the FAB said: