Thursday’s Everton News: Women's Merseyside Derby preview, Coleman’s Irish pride, Onana Barcelona link

Everton Women captain Megan Finnigan has called upon Evertonians to get down to Goodison Park on Sunday for the Merseyside derby. [EFC]

Everton are ‘confident’ that they will ‘escape’ a second points deduction for financial breaches. [Football 365]

#OnThisDay in 1988, Wayne Clarke scored the goal as Everton won the Derby 1-0 & kept an 8th consecutive clean sheet at home in the League, our best ever home League run & a club record for keeper Neville Southall. It also ended a 29-game unbeaten run #EFCpic.twitter.com/Kqm9axj4FI — Bluekipper.com (@bluekippercom) March 20, 2024

Manchester City and Chelsea have been warned they face outright expulsion from the top flight if they are found to have breached regulations. [Daily Mail]

Barcelona have identified Joshua Kimmich, Amadou Onana, Aleix Garcia and Mats Wieffer as their midfield targets for the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain. [90 Min]

The latest installment of the “My Everton” series has been released. [EFC]

Get your tickets for this Sunday's WSL Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park now! https://t.co/nnSE4mYgfL pic.twitter.com/a1WUsTeLUf — Peter Mac EFC (@PeterJMacca) March 20, 2024

An in-depth look at the battle to avoid the drop with six teams trying to stay clear of the relegation trap door. [talksport]

Nottingham MPs have expressed their concerns regarding Nottingham Forest’s points deduction. [Echo]

Jarrad Branthwaite is living the dream with England as he trains with the Three Lions squad for the first time. [Cumberland News]

Seamus Coleman is determined to enjoy the remainder of a Republic of Ireland career he thought might be finished after a serious knee injury. [BBC]

Joe Thomas reports from Liverpool’s new waterfront landmark as the club’s future home moves from dream to reality. [Echo]

Everton denied Liverpool ‘team of the century’ title with win ‘no other side’ could achieve. [Echo]

The international break is underway. UEFA qualifying continues with Wales taking on Finland in the playoff first leg.

Full schedule of games here.

