Thursday’s Everton News: Women's Merseyside Derby preview, Coleman’s Irish pride, Onana Barcelona link

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
Everton FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Women captain Megan Finnigan has called upon Evertonians to get down to Goodison Park on Sunday for the Merseyside derby. [EFC]

Everton are ‘confident’ that they will ‘escape’ a second points deduction for financial breaches. [Football 365]

Manchester City and Chelsea have been warned they face outright expulsion from the top flight if they are found to have breached regulations. [Daily Mail]

Barcelona have identified Joshua Kimmich, Amadou Onana, Aleix Garcia and Mats Wieffer as their midfield targets for the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain. [90 Min]

The latest installment of the “My Everton” series has been released. [EFC]

An in-depth look at the battle to avoid the drop with six teams trying to stay clear of the relegation trap door. [talksport]

Nottingham MPs have expressed their concerns regarding Nottingham Forest’s points deduction. [Echo]

Jarrad Branthwaite is living the dream with England as he trains with the Three Lions squad for the first time. [Cumberland News]

Republic of Ireland Training Session and Media Conference Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Seamus Coleman is determined to enjoy the remainder of a Republic of Ireland career he thought might be finished after a serious knee injury. [BBC]

Joe Thomas reports from Liverpool’s new waterfront landmark as the club’s future home moves from dream to reality. [Echo]

Everton denied Liverpool ‘team of the century’ title with win ‘no other side’ could achieve. [Echo]

What To Watch

The international break is underway. UEFA qualifying continues with Wales taking on Finland in the playoff first leg.

Full schedule of games here.

