Thursday’s Everton News: Women's Merseyside Derby preview, Coleman’s Irish pride, Onana Barcelona link

Everton Women captain Megan Finnigan has called upon Evertonians to get down to Goodison Park on Sunday for the Merseyside derby. [EFC]
Everton are ‘confident’ that they will ‘escape’ a second points deduction for financial breaches. [Football 365]
#OnThisDay in 1988, Wayne Clarke scored the goal as Everton won the Derby 1-0 & kept an 8th consecutive clean sheet at home in the League, our best ever home League run & a club record for keeper Neville Southall. It also ended a 29-game unbeaten run #EFCpic.twitter.com/Kqm9axj4FI— Bluekipper.com (@bluekippercom) March 20, 2024
Manchester City and Chelsea have been warned they face outright expulsion from the top flight if they are found to have breached regulations. [Daily Mail]
Barcelona have identified Joshua Kimmich, Amadou Onana, Aleix Garcia and Mats Wieffer as their midfield targets for the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain. [90 Min]
The latest installment of the “My Everton” series has been released. [EFC]
An in-depth look at the battle to avoid the drop with six teams trying to stay clear of the relegation trap door. [talksport]
Nottingham MPs have expressed their concerns regarding Nottingham Forest’s points deduction. [Echo]
Jarrad Branthwaite is living the dream with England as he trains with the Three Lions squad for the first time. [Cumberland News]
Seamus Coleman is determined to enjoy the remainder of a Republic of Ireland career he thought might be finished after a serious knee injury. [BBC]
Joe Thomas reports from Liverpool’s new waterfront landmark as the club’s future home moves from dream to reality. [Echo]
Everton denied Liverpool ‘team of the century’ title with win ‘no other side’ could achieve. [Echo]
