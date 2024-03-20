Wednesday’s Everton News: New stadium latest, Branthwaite talks Portugal camp, 777 restraining order

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Read up on the new stadium latest and check out some photos of the progress.

Journalist Mark Douglas had the pleasure of touring Everton’s new home and revealed some great insights. [iNews]

However, all does not appear well with the firm that is applying the aluminum cladding on the new stadium. [Construction Enquirer]

Check in on all the Blues in international action this upcoming break. [EFC]

“There’s been a bit of team building, as well, after a few tough sessions. I missed pre-season, so it is nice to get away from Finch Farm and come to a different environment with the players and have a bit of downtime to get together and get to know each other a bit more - it’s been really good. There’s been some hard training sessions to get us ready for after the international break. I think we are all ready for that next game now,” says Jarrad Branthwaite. [EFC]

Everton Women midfielder Clare Wheeler previews her side’s Merseyside Derby this Sunday. [EFC]

Sounds like we’ll be hearing news of Everton’s second charge sometime soon.

Everton’s second disciplinary hearing for breaching spending rules will take place next week pic.twitter.com/vRQssIZlGe — The Bobble (@ElBobble) March 19, 2024

Take a look at how Everton’s loanees got on this past week. [EFC]

Manchester United remain interested in Jarrad Branthwaite and it sounds like £80 million will be the asking price. [TEAMtalk]

Troubles continue for 777 Partners, with Russian oligarch - and supposedly one of their financial backers - Oleg Boyko filing a restraining order.

New.



As 777 Partners continue to wait on Premier League approval for their proposed takeover of Everton, new legal papers reveal Russian oligarch Oleg Boyko is seeking a restraining order against them.



By @pbsportswriter and @PhilippeAuclair https://t.co/f79z8aqY0J — Josimar Fotballblad (@JosimarFotball) March 19, 2024

What to Watch

Plenty of US Open Cup action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook