Everton 1-3 West Ham: Match Report & Instant Reaction | Areola masterclass and more poor finishing sink Toffees

Everton arrived back home buoyed after the positive appeal decision which moved the team up to 15th place and five clear of the relegation zone. In his pre-match comments, Sean Dyche spoke about how the clarity was so good for the team.

The Toffees beat the Hammers 1-0 at the London Stadium on 29 October in this season’s reverse fixture with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s sealing the points. Both teams had been struggling in the league with West Ham winning just one of their last seven away games in all competitions and Everton were winless in nine Premier League games since beating Burnley 2-0 in December.

Team News

Sean Dyche made two changes from the team which drew 1-1 with Brighton last time out. Idrissa Gueye missed out through injury and was replaced in midfield by Amadou Onana while Beto was preferred in attack to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was dropped to the bench.

David Moyes named the same team which claimed a 4-2 win over Brentford on Monday. Michail Antonio, Danny Ings and Kalvin Phillips were all named among the substitutes for the Hammers.

Match Review

The boos rang out as the Premier League theme was played and the Evertonians at Goodison Park continued to show their disdain for the organization that they believe are colluding to get the Toffees into the Championship. After 11 years away, David Moyes was back in the dugout as Craig Pawson blew the whistle to get the match was underway.

The Blues started on the front foot and were trying to gain control of the ball in the early stages. Beto was clearly the target man and the Portuguese forward was up for the task. They were getting the ball wide but West Ham were stopping the crosses from getting into the box. It was Beto who took the first chance but he snatched at the ball and it went well wide.

West Ham got the ball forward for the first time after ten minutes and Pickford needed to get down and palm the ball away after Alvarez found some space at the top of the box. West Ham were starting to get on the ball and a stray pass from McNeil gave West Ham an unexpected corner that was delivered by Bowen and ended up at the feet of Paqueta who shot well wide.

West Ham were asserting control and when Ward Prowse delivered another corner, the free header from Mavripanos was poor and drifted wide. The Goodison crowd were sounding anxious and Dyche was trying to rally the troops. Harrison finally got a cross in but Doucoure was deemed to have fouled Areola.

The first real chance had McNeil threading a pass to Beto but he could not get it past Areola who had cut down the angle. Everton then had a free kick outside the box. The ball was drifted in but no one could get any real contact and West Ham cleared. Some nice play down the left resulted in Everton’s first corner of the match but they could not create a chance.

The long ball over the top was being used frequently by Everton. Both teams were finding it hard to break the other team down. It was a competitive half but neither side had the cutting edge needed. A quick ball from Pickford to Beto led to a ball being crossed into the box and there was a call from the crowd when Zouma blocked it with his arm. Pawson went to the monitor and a penalty was given. This was their first penalty of the season.

It was Beto who took the ball and prepared himself for the chance to get the lead. Beto’s runup was slow and Areola got down to stop the shot. There was a check and the save was confirmed. A moment that could have raised the roof, but the chance was lost.

How would Everton react as four minutes of additional time was announced. It was West Ham who got the ball forward but they could not create anything. The half ended as it started, with a lack of quality and finishing.

The second half got underway with Everton attacking the Gwladys Street End. Everton got the ball forward and the crowd was looking for another penalty when Garner went down but Craig Pawson was having none of it. Everton broke down the left but McNeil and Mykolenko were not on the same page and a good chance was lost.

Everton created a chance out of nothing when McNeil took a shot that went through West Ham legs and it was only a fine save from Areola that denied the chance. Everton were working hard and were pressuring the Londoners. They were playing with a bit more urgency and McNeil was denied by a good block. Jarod Bowen drove into the penalty area but there was no one to get the ball too as he was crowded out by three Everton players.

Everton broke forward down the right and James Garner delivered a beautiful cross which was met by the charging Beto who drove the ball into the bottom right corner to give Everton the lead! The Gwldys Street End had sucked the ball into the net. After missing the penalty, Beto had redeemed himself and the Goodison crowd appreciated his response.

Seconds later it was Harrison breaking down the right and a nice chipped cross was met by McNeil who was denied by a brilliant save from Areola. The game opened up and it was end to end. Everton needed to get the game under control again but West Ham needed to respond.

The lead lasted a grand total of five minutes as Ward Prowse delivered a beautiful corner which was met by ex-Evertonian Kurt Zouma who put the ball into the top corner past James Garner who was on the post.

Everton continued to push forward and it was Dwight McNeil who was again denied by Areola. Ward Prowse was withdrawn with Kalvin Phillips coming on in his place. The game slowed down as both teams tried to get some control of the ball. Alphonse Areola was called upon again to make a fabulous save after Beto’s shot was deflected onto goal. The resulting corner saw Doucoure’s shot cleared off the line by Soucek.

A long ball over the top gave Kudus areal chance but Pickford was excellent and made a vital save. Everton made their first change and it was Calvert Lewin coming on to replace the goal scorer, Beto. Would Calvert Lewin add to his tally of six goals against West Ham and win the game for a second time this season? Within minutes a lovely ball from McNeil put Doucoure wide and it was Areola again who denied the Everton centre forward.

West Ham had the next chance but Godfrey nicely shepherded Kudus off the ball. Seconds later it was Calvert Lewin who was denied by Areola. Mikhail Antonio was brought on for Paqueta to put two players up front. At the same time Andre Gome was brought on for Jack Harrison. The game was opening up again. Doucoure was called for a second time which frustrated the Goodison faithful.

A nice build up by Everton saw Amadou Onana shoot and almost put the ball in the top stand of the Gwlady Street End. Everton then broke down the right but no one could get the shot off. Five additional minutes were announced as West Ham broke down the left. The cross fell to a wide open Thomas Soucek who scored a brilliant goal with the outside of his boot. He was given a yellow card for taking his shirt off during his celebration and for Jordan Pickford for dissent.

Dobbins and Chermitti were brought on for the last couple of minutes. West Ham were happy to clear the ball down the pitch as Everton threw the kitchen sink at the Londoners. James Garner’s corner was poor and they were left short at the back and it was Alvarez who dinked the ball over a sprawling Pickford. Game over.

As a result of the postponement of the game against Liverpool, Everton now have three away matches in a row. Perhaps some time away from Goodison Park will reduce the pressure on the team.

Man of the Match - Amadou Onana returned to the starting lineup in place of Idrissa Gueye and showed the quality that he brings. 89% passing accuracy, 80% of aerial duels won, 15 passes into the final third, 100% of tackles won and 14 ball recoveries. It would have been great to give it to an attacking player but those stats were not so good.

Instant Reaction

Everton have once again been denied a victory by their inability to score goals. The final score was not indicative of the match. They finished the match with an expected goals total of 2.69 with only one goal on the scoreboard. Today, they were thrwarted by some a man of the match performance by Alphonse Areola but there is no excuse. The boos from the Goodison crowd showed their frustration but today was a matter of three points lost. In every other statistic Everton was better than West Ham but that matters for nothing.

Sean Dyche is a manager who sticks with his players through thick and thin. That has been seen most obviously with his determination to get Dominic Calvert Lewin back on the scoresheet. The goal drought had started after Calvert Lewin scored the winner against West Ham in December and today Dyche finally made the decision to sit Calvert Lewin in favour of Beto. This was his 26th appearance for the team with 20 appearances as a substitute. The question is whether this will be a chance for Beto to show what he could do or was it a chance for Calvert Lewin to have the pressure removed and a chance to rest? Beto got Everton’s goal after missing the penalty and he lasted 75 minutes before being replaced by Calvert Lewin. Everton need a goalscorer, as they have since Lukaku left us.

Everton had not received a penalty in 3,445 minutes of football (plus copious amounts of stoppage time since Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted from 12 yards out at Leicester City on May 1 last year. Craig Pawson needed VAR to step up and finally break that streak. I was astounded when Beto grabbed the ball and waited patiently to take the penalty. His attempt was saved. How was it that a player who has only made 6 starts this season been given the responsibility. In the other 22 matches who would have taken the kick? Of course, we never had one but there should have been a plan and the responsibility should have been given to a player who had been on the pitch more this season.