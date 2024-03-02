Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | Dyche Versus Moyes at Goodison Park

Everton received a temporary boost during the week with the news that an independent panel, commissioned by the Premier League to assess the club’s appeal against a ten-point sanction for a breach of profitability and sustainability regulations, had partially ruled in their favour. A restoration of four of those lost points pushed the Blues up to 15th place in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Still, the club hasn’t managed to win a league game since December 16th, an awfully long time ago. However, Everton’s winless run now stands at nine matches and regardless of their improved position the campaign still has plenty of scope for twists and turns of fate.

Up next this afternoon, the Toffees welcome their ex-boss David Moyes and his West Ham United side to Goodison Park.

Form

The Hammers finished an underwhelming 14th last term - a disappointing campaign only alleviated by the securing of a Europa Conference League trophy, the club’s first major silverware since their FA Cup triumph in 1980. Prime asset Declan Rice finally departed in the summer, heading across London to join Arsenal for a cool €117m.

All told the club raised an enormous €166m in outgoings, including flops in one-time Blue Nikola Vlasic and striker Gianluca Scamacca, along with the surplus-to-requirements Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini. With money in the bank, the East Londoners spent heavily on Ajax Amsterdam pair midfielder Edson Álvarez (€38m) and attacker Mohammed Kudus (€43m) - who Frank Lampard almost brought to Merseyside - along with James Ward-Prowse (€35m) from relegated Southampton and VfB Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos for €20m.

The team has enjoyed a stronger campaign than the last one so far and got off to a solid start, losing only to Manchester City and Liverpool until well into the autumn. They hit the skids a little in October, going winless in four in the league, a 1-0 home reverse to the Toffees amongst three defeats during this spell. West Ham then embarked on a good run, qualifying for the Round of 16 in the Europa League and winning six of eight domestically, including victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Since hitting that high-water mark at the Emirates Stadium, the Hammers have won just once in seven league fixtures - last time out against Brentford - against three losses. A 6-0 home thrashing at the hands of the Gunners brought plenty of anti-Moyes sentiment to the fore. West Ham lie in eighth spot in the table entering today’s match.

Style of Play

Moyes has stuck with a 4-2-3-1 formation throughout the campaign and plays a style that hasn’t changed much from his days at Everton - which seem like an age ago. The emphasis is on defensive solidity, with a direct counterattacking philosophy. They aren’t set up to control games, much like the Blues aren’t either under Sean Dyche, which has led to plenty of disgruntlement with Hammers fans, who want to see their team dictate play.

Instead, the Londoners rank a mere 16th in the division with a 40.7% share of possession. Their passing accuracy is 79.2% (joint 12th) and 14.4% of their balls go long, which is less than Everton, so there’s at least some attempt to play it along the ground. The visitors generate an anaemic 11.6 shots per 90 minutes, and an xG (Expected Goals) metric of 35.1, from which they’ve scored 40. They are dangerous on the counter, having netted seven times, which ranks them second.

A passive approach has seen the team face 16.7 attempts per 90, ranking them 18th in the division. They have conceded 46 times, in line with an xGA (Expected Goals Allowed) of 46.9, which again ranks them 18th. Unsurprisingly for a side that sits deep, they’ve only allowed one goal in transition, but have shipped five penalties. Only the current bottom three - plus Brentford - have conceded more goals from open play, a full 19 more than Everton.

Player Assessment

Lucas Paqueta has been vital for the team this season. It’s not a coincidence that, prior to returning for last Monday’s 4-2 win over Brentford he’d been absent with injury since the Hammers’ last victory, against Arsenal at the end of December, with the club failing to win in the interim. The Brazilian is a classy technician with an eye for a pass and has created five assists this term.

Jarrod Bowen has been forced to step into the centre forward role this season, but the nominal right-sided attacker is doing a good job, hitting 14 league goals so far, including a hattrick against the Bees. A composed finisher, he’s scored five more than his xG of 9.0 would suggest should be the case.

Kudus gets the West Ham fans off their seats and it’s a shame Everton were unable to prise the Ghanaian away from Ajax a couple of years ago. The attacking midfielder is a clean striker of the ball and like Bowen is exceeding his xG by quite a bit, having scored 6 from an xG of 2.5. The 23-year-old carries the ball smoothly and at pace, and attempts 7.2 dribbles per game, with a success rate of 55.9%.

Solution

This won’t be an easy match for the hosts to navigate, given how West Ham set up and the difficulties that Everton run into when the onus is on them to press the attack. The side is limited technically and in terms of flair - unlike the visitors - but, to a degree both sides are hampered creatively by the mindsets of their respective managers.

Moyes and Dyche emphasize being defensively responsible, with the Scot liable to adopt a more passive approach to defending than his counterpart, but also more likely to field a maverick talent like Kudus than is the ex-Burnley chief. The Hammers will sit in their low block at Goodison, give Everton as much of the ball as they want and look to hit them on the counter.

Typically devoid of ideas, or an obvious way of playing when building up, the Blues will be forced to press the visitors high hoping for turnover opportunities. Moyes will seek to avoid this by instructing his players to go direct, rather than risk being caught in possession in dangerous areas. Otherwise, Dyche’s approach will be deep crosses and direct balls up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, which should be easy for West Ham to deal with.

Whereas the Londoners are almost full strength, Everton have some concerns, particularly in midfield, with both Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana doubtful. Hopefully one of them can make the starting lineup, otherwise Abdoulaye Doucoure will be forced to play deeper, pushing Jack Harrison back inside and leaving a hole to fill at right wing, probably by Ashley Young.

With the Hammers apparently emerging from a bad run of form and in good shape in terms of player fitness, they present a serious threat to a Blues side again struggling with a lack of depth and still searching for that elusive win. Unfortunately, I see that unwanted run continuing this afternoon.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 West Ham

Statistics provided courtesy of fbref.com, transfermarkt.com and whoscored.com