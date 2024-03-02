Everton at West Ham: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton host West Ham on Saturday afternoon in a game that should finally see the Blues in a more relaxed frame of mind having had four points returned to them after an unprecedented ten-point deduction by the Premier League was partly overruled this week by the appeals committee. The Blues haven’t won a game since mid-December, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s last goal was when Winston Churchill was still Prime Minister, or something like that.

West Ham under David Moyes have been an up and down side, enjoying success in the Europa Conference League while simultaneously finishing in 14th place last season. This year they have had better spells and are currently in eight place but there have been plenty of rumblings of discontent as the Hammers have failed to impose themselves in a number of games.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 27

Date and start time: Saturday, March 2nd at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 40°F/4°C, light rain, 30% chance of precipitation, 8 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo, Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Xtra 2, SuperSport Variety 3

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game - our coverage will resume with the Instant Reaction and Match Recap soon after the final whistle.

Last Meeting

The Toffees pulled off a 1-0 win away at London Stadium back in the end of October with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the winner. Guess which opponent he got his last league goal against? Yep, West Ham. So in some ways it would only be appropriate if he broke his twenty-game scoring drought against the Irons today.

Last season at Goodison the Blues had won with a similar scoreline, this time it was Neal Maupay who had bagged the winner.