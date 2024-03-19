Tuesday’s Everton News: Forest points deduction fallout, Merseyside Derby tentative date

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Nottingham Forest have been hit with a four-point deduction pending an appeal. Everton have reason to feel aggrieved, given that Forest’s breach was for £34 million while the Blues were hit with a ten-point penalty (reduced to six after appeal) when their losses over the mark were for £19 million. [RBM]

Everton are unlikely to hear the punishment to a second set of charges for an alleged breach this week despite confirmation of Nottingham Forest’s points deduction. [Echo]

Here is the full explanation of Forest’s deduction, and how that affects Everton and Manchester City. [Athletic]

Where on earth is the consistency in all this? ‍♂️



The @premierleague have ruined this season for many.



They tried to scapegoat @everton to prove they could be trusted to regulate - but only succeeded in showing that they can’t.



Independent regulator - now! https://t.co/xRK3b6FXoq — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) March 18, 2024

Why Nottingham Forest’s points deduction is smaller than Everton’s – the key details. [Telegraph]

The Toffees are due to have a second hearing any time now as they were deemed to be in breach again this season, with the Premier League deciding that ‘double jeopardy’ did not apply in Everton’s case. [Echo]

Away from the courtroom where football appears to be played nowadays, Everton are winding up their training camp in Portugal, and preparing to return back to Merseyside. The Blues will not be in action until the 30th when they travel to Bournemouth.

The Goodison leg of the Merseyside Derby is likely to be held on Wednesday 24th April now that Liverpool have been knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United.

A new date for Everton’s rearranged Merseyside Derby clash against Liverpool is still being discussed with a pencilled in date of week commencing 22nd April pic.twitter.com/Ca2s9o1SYb — The Bobble (@ElBobble) March 18, 2024

