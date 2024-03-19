Everton Women 1-2 Aston Villa: WSL Report and Reaction

Brian Sorensen again cut a frustrated figure as his 50th game in charge of Everton Women ended in defeat to Aston Villa.

A strong first half by the Blues counted for nothing as former Toffee Kenza Dali struck ten minutes after the restart before Ebony Salmon doubled the visitors lead five minutes later.

Elise Stenevik reduced the deficit with a brave header but the Norwegian’s afternoon ended with a second yellow being shown to her after a late challenge in injury time.

The impending suspension for the defender will be another headache for Sorensen, who felt his side needed to be stronger in spite of the injury crisis.

“[It was a] good first half, but we didn’t keep up the momentum in the second half and let them in, which is frustrating,” he said.

“But we are running on fumes squad wise, and that is not an excuse as we have to try and be stronger and try and get the equaliser. “The application and everything we did in the first-half was spot on, but we need to remember to make sure that all the positive stuff we do turns in to what it is all about: scoring goals”

Lucy Hope was the only change to the starting XI that narrowly lost to Chelsea in the FA Cup.

And it was the Toffees who were the first to threaten through Hanna Bennison. The Swedish midfielder nearly produced another candidate for WSL Goal of the Month with a rasping 25-yard drive that was well caught by Anna Leat.

Courtney Brosnan was no spectator though, and had to be at her most alert to deny Adriana Leon just before the half-hour mark. The Canadian’s volley was well parried by the Everton stopper after her defence failed to clear Salmon’s cross.

The Toffees finished the half in the ascendency but failed to fashion any meaningful chances their high levels of possession warranted.

Dali then broke the deadlock ten minutes after the restart in what was the half’s first real chance. The French international’s low, precise drive gave Brosnan no chance.

Everton squandered an opportunity to level just two minutes later. Hope’s half-volley was wide of the mark after the ball came her way following a headed clearance from Aurora Galli’s cross.

The Villains didn’t squander the next chance and doubled their lead in what was a frantic five minutes. Salmon’s looping header from a Jordan Nobbs cross again giving Brosnan no chance.

Hope’s difficulties in front of goal were to continue as Katja Snoeijs’ control and determination allowed the striker room tom cross into the area. The midfielder arrived to meet the delivert but was unable to make a proper connection with the ball and saw her effort sail over.

Stenevik did find the net with five minutes remaining after she beat Leat to Galli’s enticing centre to provide a glimmer of hope to the Walton Hall Park faithful.

But her afternoon was to end with a dismissal deep into injury time as the Blues tasted another afternoon of frustration in front of their home supporters.

Next up for Sorensen’s side is the small matter of the Merseyside derby on at Goodison Park on Sunday 24 March. Kick-off 1pm (GMT).