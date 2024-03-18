Nott’m Forest docked four points - compared to Everton’s six - for breaching Premier League PSR Rules

Everton are now four points clear of the relegation zone after Nottingham Forest were deducted four points by an independent commission for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

It sends Forest down into the bottom three and bumps Luton up 17th, with the Toffees four points clear of Forest and three ahead of the Hatters.

The Toffees, of course ,were deducted 10 points, reduced to six on appeal, for a breach of PSR rules. The commission report said that Forest had admitted a breach of £34.5m, significantly more than Everton’s breach of £19.5m.

In Everton’s appeal hearing the commission said that a six-point deduction is “the minimum but sufficient sanction required to achieve the aims of the PSR.”

In Forest’s case, they were given a six-point deduction too but that was reduced to four because of their early guilty plea and co-operation with the Premier League.

Everton initially denied their initial breach, for the 21-22 season, when they were first charged in March 2022 before eventually admitting they had done so shortly before their first commission hearing in October.

Everton were also accused of behaving in bad faith, though this was later thrown out after the appeal.

Other pleas for mitigation by Forest, including selling Brennan Johnson after the 22-23 accounting period, were rejected.

What does this mean for the second charge? Who knows, though the case is reportedly set to be heard later this week.

We don’t know the numbers but it seems like the tariff for punishment is three points minimum for a breach, plus three if it is deemed a serious breach, with subsequent reductions for mitigation. We have to hope Everton can win those arguments and get any punishment knocked down significantly.

Of course the only surefire way of staying out of trouble is to start winning some football matches, which Everton need to do quickly.