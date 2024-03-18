Monday’s Everton News: 777 Partners latest, Harrison, Onana & Bainbridge rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out some pictures as the Blues continue their training in Portugal. [EFC]

The Premier League ruling on 777 Partners’ potential takeover will be settled this week. [The Guardian]

Former Everton midfielder Don Hutchinson looks back fondly on his time with the club. [EFC]

Everton are reportedly interest in signing Jack Harrison to a permanent deal. [TEAMtalk]

Amadou Onana sits down for a Q&A with Belgian compatriot and Everton Women midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet. [EFC]

Everton Women fall to Aston Villa 2-1. [EFC]

Barcelona will reportedly not continue their pursuit of Amadou Onana this summer. [The Hard Tackle via SPORT]

Everton have reportedly been keeping an eye on 18-year-old Sunderland defender Oli Bainbridge. [Sunderland Echo]

Reportedly the incident between Sean Dyche and Nathan Patterson has been resolved, thanks to the quick intervention of stand-in captain James Tarkowski. [Echo]

Everton's rivals in the relegation race Nottingham Forest are expected to hear today the result of their hearing into their Premier League profit and sustainability rules breach, with a points deduction being mooted. [BBC]

