Goals not hard to come by for Everton's Under 21 and Under 18 sides

Sean Dyche has recently declared that there is nobody at the Everton academy level that makes him think they are ready for a chance in the first team in spite of the shockingly poor goals return at senior level.

It could not have been more timely then that Paul Tait’s and Leighton Baines’ young charges registered 8 goals between them this weekend for the senior manager to consider changing his mind!

Firstly, the Under 21s edged a thrilling 4-3 game against Leicester City at Southport on Friday evening. After the Blues had fallen behind to a Leicester penalty kick converted by Thomas, almost immediately, Mackenzie Hunt’s beautifully flighted corner kick gave centre back Reece Welch the opportunity to send a towering header past experienced Leicester ‘keeper Danny Ward to equalise, 1-1.

In what was to be a topsy-turvy match, Charlie Whitaker back in great form, created and finished a sparkling move. He turned his marker superbly then followed up in the right position after he had fed Metcalfe. The latter’s well struck effort came back off the post into Whitaker’s path. Great goal, 2-1.

Midway through the second half, disaster struck for the Toffees as two further goals by Leicester, including a second penalty, left them trailing 2-3.

With just 6 minutes remaining of normal time, Charlie Whitaker confidently levelled from the spot for his second of the night as the game neared full time. 3-3.

Jenson Metcalfe, playing in a slightly more advanced midfield position following the return of Lewis Warrington to the midfield, slotted home the 4th and winning goal in the 88th minute after a lovely run and cut back by right back Kyle John. 4-3 and jubilation for the young Blues.

Before the match Paul Tait had spoken of the boost the returning players have had on the squad:

That’s now 3 wins out of the last 3 games for Tait’s team who have hit form with the return of a few quality and experienced players. Next up, and hoping to make it 4 out of 4, is a home match against Wolves on Friday afternoon 15th March.

Meanwhile, as if to knock very loudly on the door, Coby Ebere continued his goal streak on Saturday afternoon with a hat trick at Leeds United. That’s 11 goals from the 10 appearances he has made since returning from injury in December. I’d say that’s pretty conclusive evidence that he’s playing at the wrong level? I make no apology for bringing Wayne Rooney’s name up again but he barely played for the Under 21s at the time in 2002, he almost went straight from the Under 18s to the first team. He didn’t turn out too bad did he?

We all acknowledge it’s a big step up from doing this at Under 18 level to doing it in the Premier League but, as I have previously said, Ebere is built like a man. There is a resemblance to a young Yakubu in his build and even his style. Whilst “Feed Coby and he will score” seems a little way off becoming a Goodison chant, if you’re “good enough you’re old enough”. Everyone says that, even Sean Dyche who has, somewhat defensively, been at pains to reiterate that he blooded Dwight McNeil as an 18 year old at Burnley and has nothing against youth. It might however just be the right time to consider a left field option to cure the goal-scoring malaise in the first team. What’s the worst that could happen?

The match itself for the Under 18s saw the Blues go 4 goals up before Leeds United pulled one back.

The Toffees made a determined start and Ebere netted after Blues’ ‘keeper George Pickford caught a cross from a corner and immediately released the advancing Jack Patterson who played the ball to Ebere. He did what comes natural and ran at the Whites’ backline before curling the ball low into the far-corner to open the scoring. 1-0

Jacob Beamont-Clark interrupted the Ebere goal show as he slotted home just after half-time after good pressure from Martin Sherif saw him dispossess a Leeds defender inside their penalty area. The young Dutchman then unselfishly rolled the ball to Beaumont-Clark who slotted the ball home. Once again, a reminder that goals are a team effort, 2-0.

Ebere added his second and the Blues’ third after 60 minutes, collecting the ball inside the area to fire home after confidently dummying his way past two defenders and firing into the top corner of the net. 3-0.

“You know who” completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute by getting into a race with a defender. He simply wasn’t going to lose that race then slotted the ball past Baird at the near post. It followed a perfectly-weighted Patterson through ball. 4-0

Despite Leeds getting a consolation goal back on 75 minutes the young Blues are creating waves and a certain Ebere is riding on the crest of them! Let’s hope he surfs into the first team manager’s thoughts?

Next up is a wait until Saturday 13th April in the eagerly awaited U18 Merseyside derby. It’s a pity (wholly unrealistic as it was always going to be) that a certain Mr Ebere wasn’t able to show the others how it’s done at the training camp in Portugal! Well done Coby, your time will come!