Everton Women vs Aston Villa: WSL Match Preview

Elise Stenevik wants to reassure Everton Women fans that the team will give absolutely everything for the remainder of the season but has admitted that Brian Sorensen’s side need to step up if they are to get ‘anywhere.’

The Blues entertain Aston Villa this weekend at Walton Hall Park and the Norwegian is looking forward to the WSL games ahead but confesses she is tired of talking about great performances with no results to show for it.

Everton could be without nine first team players for the fixture, with Sara and Karen Holmgaard, Emily Ramsey, Katrine Veje, Karoline Olesen, Toni Duggan and Rikke Madsen all out for the clash with the Midlands outfit.

Heather Payne and Eleanor Dale will be assessed ahead of the weekend’s encounter, but both are doubtful.

With just one win in five league games, Carla Ward’s side currently sit two places and two points better off than the Toffees, meaning a win for the Blues will see them climb above the Villains and as high as seventh.

And Stenevik knows that, despite a fantastic display against Chelsea in last week’s FA Cup defeat, now is the time to step up, as the defender explains:

“On the one hand, we are pleased with the performance. We dominated Chelsea first half, how many can say that? But we are getting sick of standing here every week and saying: ‘great performance,’” she said. “We could have gone through to the semi-finals.

“These matches, we need to step up. If you want to get somewhere as a team, you have to step up in these games. “It’s only the league left now, and we have so many great games to come. “I’m really looking forward to it and we will give absolutely everything. “And to reassure the fans, our training has been amazing and we will keep up our high standards and we believe. “We go again, on Saturday!”

The Opposition

Much like Everton, Aston Villa will see this campaign as somewhat an underachievement so far, having finished fifth in the WSL last season.

That being said, the Villains sit just three places off sixth and will be going all out for the win on Saturday.

To do that, the form and fitness of England star Rachel Daly will be paramount to Ward’s team. The striker has 14 goals in the WSL this campaign and accounts for over half her side’s goals in all competitions.

One of the WSL’s lowest scorers, the return of Adriana Leon will also be of huge boost. The Canadian has not featured for a month since she found the net in her side’s win against Tottenham Hotspur, and will be keen to boost her current tally of five so far.

But with only Brighton & Hove Albion and bottom side Bristol City having conceded more than Villa in the league, Ward knows her team will have to be sharper at both ends of the field if they are to get a result at Walton Hall Park.

Previous Meetings

Everton have the advantage so far this season in their two meetings with their visitors. Daly’s strike in November looked to have rescued a point at home against the Blues only for a Nathalie Bjorn penalty to ensure that the spoils headed back to Merseyside.

The two sides locked horns again in the Midlands in the FA Cup in January in what was a dominant display for Sorensen’s side, who blew the Villains away with goals for Karoline Olesen and a Katja Snoeijs’ brace.

it was a different story last season at Walton Hall Park though as Kenza Dali’s early strike and a Megan Finnigan own goal sealed victory for the visitors in a fixture that has usually favoured the away team in recent years.

This weekend will be the perfect time to change that!

Everton Women take on Aston Villa in the WSL’s early kick off this weekend. The fixture gets underway on Saturday, 16 March, at 1pm (BST).