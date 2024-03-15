 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday’s Everton News: Branthwaite England call up, Lampard speaks out

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday 

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v Chelsea - Adobe Women’s FA Cup Quarter Final Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images
The Blues continue their training in Portugal.

This past Wednesday, Bournemouth secured a historic comeback win over Luton to help Everton in their quest for survival.

Everton Women forward Martina Piemonte talks about her side’s season so far and the upcoming Merseyside Derby. [EFC]

Frank Lampard chats about his rather tumultuous time managing the club. [Echo via JOE]

Jarrad Branthwaite earns his first senior call-up and joins up with Jordan Pickford for England.

It’s a dream come true. To represent your national team at any level is a massive achievement, but for it to be the senior squad, I’m over the moon. I found out in training. The gaffer pulled me and told me I’ve been selected, so I was buzzing when I heard the news,” says youngster Jarrad Branthwaite. [EFC]

He’s played consistently well. We watched him as a back-up centre-half for the under-21s. If you said a year ago he would consistently play in the Premier League, I would have been surprised. He’s good with the ball, shows good composure, good mentality. He’s a left-footer and we don’t have many left-footed defenders. Credit to (Everton manager) Sean Dyche. He’s in on merit. We’re looking forward to having a look at him,” says Southgate. [Echo]

