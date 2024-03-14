 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday’s Everton News: Chelsea in for Branthwaite, Gana returns

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday.

By Calvin
new
Everton v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

777 Partners’ bid to buy Everton looks to be in shambles after the meeting with the Premier League, and now news has emerged that one of their first funding partners is a Russian oligarch that has been sanctioned by the British government. [Josimar]

The Toffees Portugal training camp continues in earnest. Full picture gallery here. [EFC]

Idrissa Gueye is back on the pitch and is training with the first team squad in Portugal, as evidenced in the picture gallery released above.

Former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen missed a penalty last night in the shootout as Atletico Madrid knocked out his Inter Milan side from the UEFA Champions League.

Here are three players that the writers at the Echo feel need to step it up and get the Toffees away from the relegation zone as we close in on the end of the season. [Echo]

Work on the roof continues on the new Everton Stadium.

Chelsea apparently are the latest club to be linked with a summer move for Jarrad Branthwaite. [Football365]

What To Watch

Europa League and Conference League matches take centre stage including Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Full schedule of games here.

