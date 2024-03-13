Wednesday’s Everton News: More 777 Partners bad news, Dyche talks Portugal trip

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out some clips of the Blues as they train in Portugal.

“I think the first benefit is a bit of refreshing - not a physical refresh, because I think the stats are good on the team and the performances and the training schedule. With the three weeks [break between games] now, it’s a tough ask to just keep going in and out of Finch Farm with no outcome. There’s nothing at the end of those weeks, whereas the players are used to having that cycle of preparing, getting ready, tuning in and playing...it is good to have the whole squad and whole staff here and have that chance to breathe, assess, make sense of where we’re at and get ready for the last 10 [games],” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Hear more from Dyche on the team excursion below.

Check in on how Everton’s loanees got on this past week. [EFC]

Latest rumours suggest that Real Madrid may be interested in Jarrad Branthwaite. [90min]

Everton are not one of the ten Premier League clubs who shot down the new £900m EFL deal. [Daily Mail]

It looks like some more information is coming out of the potential 777 Partners deal, and it's not good news either.

Football news! Everton FC bidder 777’s funding structure starts to unravel



Not just for sports fans. US insurance money was funnelled into trophy assets, throwing a spotlight on Bermudan regulators just as private equity makes the island its new homehttps://t.co/zMNjE4hExA — Dan McCrum (@FD) March 12, 2024

What to Watch

Champions League action continues today. Plus, Blue eyes will be locked in on Bournemouth vs Luton Town.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook