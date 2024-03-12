Tuesday’s Everton News: Man Utd want Branthwaite, Vaughan's new role, new FFP rules

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Workers hope to begin preparing the new pitch at Everton Stadium by early May in the latest update on the new Everton Stadium. [EFC]

Everton manager Sean Dyche believes that Jarrad Branthwaite will be in his England counterpart Gareth Southgate’s thinking as he picks his next Three Lions squad. [Echo]

The Premier League has announced a new financial model that will affect Everton moving forward. [Echo]

Sky Sports gives an in depth look at how the new rules will work. [Sky Sports]

If you put that Rom, in today’s team, where would we be and how many goals would he have? pic.twitter.com/7Ntt4haXXJ — Zack (@Evertonzck) March 10, 2024

Dwight McNeil acknowledged Everton’s attacking confidence is low and costing the side right now, but stated the group must stick together as they prepare for the final 10 games of the campaign:

“We had a lot of chances but didn’t score a goal. We get a lot of chances but we just aren’t getting the final bit right - scoring goals. That’s hurting us at the minute and we aren’t picking points up because we can’t find the back of the net. We try and work on it every day. We getting there in the games, those final moments, I had a few chances and should have scored definitely one I think. I put a lot of pressure on myself but we had other chances and we didn’t take them and we got punished.”

James Vaughan has been appointed as Everton’s new Head of Youth Recruitment. [Secret Scout]

Manchester United will actively pursue Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the summer transfer window - regardless of Erik ten Hag’s position. [442]

Not the result we wanted. Take the positives and we go again



Thanks for such a great reception ❤️



Also good to see The Boss and Jimmy Kinsella aka @EmmettScanlan pic.twitter.com/isnj7KeGkd — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 11, 2024

Michael Ball tackles the big issues at Goodison Park following Everton’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United. [Echo]

Sorensen disappointed but gracious in defeat as Everton Women crash out of the cup [RBM]

Elise Stenevik expressed her immense disappointment following Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals. [EFC]

Artist Paul Trevillion has lifted the lid on the tough love he received meeting his boyhood hero Dixie Dean to produce the Everton legend’s illustrated life story. [Echo]

What To Watch

The international break is underway. Women’s Champions League matches and League One games are on tap.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook