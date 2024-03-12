In Memoriam: Everton League winner Jimmy Husband passes away

Less than 2 months after the sad death of Everton legend John Hurst, one of his team-mates Jimmy Husband also sadly passed away this weekend. The 76 year old unassuming Geordie had his best years in the blue of Everton and he was a very popular player with supporters who watched their football in the late 60s and early 70s. I was one of them.

For the record, Husband played 165 games scoring a very healthy 44 goals for Everton between 1965 and 1973 though his early appearances were infrequent due to the status of those ahead of him. His heyday was most definitely 1968 to 1970. He won the old First Division championship in 1970 and had appeared in the FA Cup Final of 1968 and also played in the equivalent of today’s Champion’s League. It remains my favourite period as an older Blues supporter and Husband was an integral part of the team.

His trajectory into the first team had started at the tender age of 18 but then stalled as football and its formations underwent major tactical change. His debut in 1965 as an old-fashioned inside forward, inside right to be precise, pre-dated the overhaul to English football which was introduced by former England manager Sir Alf Ramsey. His England team, known as “The Wingless Wonders” of course went on to win the World Cup the year following Husband’s debut and 1966 onwards saw the gradual disappearance of conventional wingers from a lot of teams. Top sides like Manchester United and Liverpool continued their use of wingers for a few years but Everton were an innovative club in the 60’s and quickly adopted what we would all recognise now as a 4-3-3 formation. The famous “Holy Trinity” midfield 3 of Ball, Kendall and Harvey were at its core. We did have an old-school left winger in hardman Johnny Morrissey but from 1968 onwards on the other “flank” we had Husband. Up front, as centre forward, was the legendary Joe Royle.

What type of player was Husband and how did he adapt?

The lost position of “inside right” for those less familiar with the term was applied to players who, as the name suggests played just inside of the outside right or “right winger” a term which is still in use today.

His slow start in Everton’s first team was due to the irreplaceable Alex Young known as “The Golden Vision” who had played as a centre forward in the successful teams of the early to mid 60s but had been moved wide to accommodate the much stronger Joe Royle. Young was so adored by the Goodison fauthful that a TV documentary by accomplished writer Ken Loach was broadcast on British TV. That was extraordinary for the era. Young was getting older however in 1967 and increasingly uncomfortable with the new formation. After 8 glorious years, he moved on from the club leaving Husband to come into Harry Catterick’s young team.

Husband wore #7 but he was anything but a conventional winger. The game had moved on and didn’t need that any more. The Blues had Tommy Wright as a marauding right back, very much in the mould of today’s attacking full back and, to create space for Wright to be effective, Husband would nominally play right when the Toffees were out of possession but, as soon as we had the ball, he cut inside. He’d be found anywhere behind or alongside centre forward Royle. These days you’d call it a “second striker” or “attacking midfield”. He assumed that role a lot as the Everton of 1968 to ‘70 had an awful lot of ball possession!

Husband, known as “Skippy” because of his running style and probably after the “bush kangaroo” from the popular Australian TV series of the time, had pace to burn. Although he was often subjected to the brutal tackling of that era, he was very resilient and whereas today you might see players rolling around the pitch, he’d often cleverly ride the tackles or try to run on even if caught. A few brutal attacks on him did take their toll on him physically as knee ligaments were damaged. Derby County’s hatchet-man Dave Mackay and a kicking match at Goodison involving Greek side Panathinaikos were to blame for that.

He did recover however after remarkably missing just 5 matches. It was only the general and rapid decline of the Blues team in 1971 following the heart attack of manager Catterick and departure of the talisman Ball that saw Husband out of form and favour. In 1973, at the peak of the sad dismantling of the league winning side, at the age of 25, he moved onto Luton Town. Then, after 5 successful seasons there, he spent a further 5 years in the North American Soccer League, initially with the now defunct Memphis Rogues, then, finally in the blossoming USA indoor league.

In later years, Husband returned to Bedfordshire where he’d played for Luton and was a regular visitor to Goodison Park where fans fondly remembered him from his days as that elusive hard-to-mark forward of those great footballing years.

He leaves behind the surviving members of that golden era such as former Blues players and managers Colin Harvey and Joe Royle, right back Tommy Wright, left winger Johnny Morrissey, centre back Roger Kenyon and forward Alan Whittle (uncle of recent Everton player Tom Davies). Other surviving members of the squad for those 2 or 3 seasons include midfielder Tommy Jackson, full back Frank D’Arcy and left winger Gerry Humphreys. They played some part in the success although, Jackson aside, their chances were very limited given the strength of the first team.

RIP Jimmy Husband (Skippy), you rode the tackles well and will be fondly remembered by supporters of a certain vintage like myself.