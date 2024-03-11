Chelsea 1-0 Everton Women: Women’s FA Cup Quarter-final Report and Reaction

Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen couldn’t hide his disappointment as his team’s FA Cup adventure came to an at the hands of current holders Chelsea at Walton Hall Park.

The Blues had their chances and pressed the visitors for large periods of the contest but ultimately fell to defeat thanks to Catarina Macario’s second-half strike.

Sorensen acknowledged that Everton need to do better as the quality of the opposition can hurt you quickly but felt that the bad luck that has dogged his side continued into this game.

“I’m super disappointed. The girls did everything they could to get us to a semi-final,” he said. “I think all of the bad luck just continued into this game.

“We did everything we could, how that chance for Katja at the end didn’t go in is beyond me. “But you switch off for one second and they hurt you. And, of course, that is something we need to do better at.

Everton took to the field and showed they were ready to repeat the result of 2020 when the Blues bested Chelsea 2-1 in the quarter-final at Goodison Park.

But it was former Blue Nathalie Bjorn who went closest in the opening minutes when her header crashed against former teammate Courtney Brosnan’s goalframe.

The Blues responded through Kathrine Kühl. The Dane’s ambitious effort took a deflection and the resulting corner saw the Chelsea rearguard scrambling to clear.

Kuhl continued the pressure and Zećira Mušović had to be alert to palm another long-range effort from the midfielder saw the Chelsea stopper scrambling to her right.

Emma Hayes’ side had to dig deep as the hosts bombarded their area with a flurry of corners, although it was the visitors who had the best chance just before the break.

Jelena Čanković cut inside after being released by Johanna Kaneryd, but the Serbian’s curling effort was inches wide of the post.

Into the second half and it was again Chelsea who had the early chance.

A quick counter-attack saw Fran Kirby find Erin Cuthbert, but the skipper’s effort was tame and easily saved by Brosnan.

As the game opened up, it was Everton who seized the initiative. Hanna Bennison and Aurora Galli linked up well, but the former could only fires straight into the hands of Mušović.

The Blues went close again moments later through Elise Stenevik. Jess Carter was penalised for the foul and the Norwegian's 30-yard effort kissed the crossbar with Mušović rooted.

But as chances came and went the old football adage that has largely cursed Everton’s season returned on 66 minutes. Former Toffee loanee Aggie Beever-Jones made headway down the right and her cutback found the oncoming Macario who finished from close range.

Everton refused to lie down and nearly levelled through Martina Piemonte moments later. The Italian - one of two changes made by Sorensen from last week’s team - latched onto Rikke Madsen’s through ball, but Chelsea were able to clear her cross-cum-shot and preserve the lead.

Then came the moment that really had Sorensen’s head in his hands. Madsen was again the instigator, but her through ball was inches away from Katja Snoeijs, who failed to connect.

Everton pressed but the deserved equaliser never came and it was Chelsea who progressed through to the semi-finals.

While there is never a good way to lose, Sorensen and his team can feel immensely proud of this display against a side still battling on four fronts.

Next up for the Toffees is a return to Walton Hall Park on Saturday 16 March (1pm GMT) when the Blues take on Aston Villa in the WSL.