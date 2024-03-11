Manchester United 2-0 Everton: Three Takeaways | Predictable Defeat for the Blues

Failing to Take Advantage

Everton’s trip to Old Trafford unfolded in many ways how I’d envisaged it beforehand. It was pleasing to see Sean Dyche adopt what I’d thought would be the correct tactical approach against Manchester United, straight from the opening whistle. The hosts like to play a possession game out from the back, but can be ponderous and indecisive in their passing and in wanting to take too many touches. This is nothing like the sort of fast, one-touch passing, with the aim to break the opposition high press that Brighton & Hove Albion can perfect, when they are in a good moment.

Instead - the Red Devils, perhaps hindered by multiple forced alterations to their back four during the campaign - appeared as if they could be highly vulnerable to an intense, structured press and as the game unfolded this proved to be right on the money. Time and again the hosts coughed the ball up in dangerous areas, only for the Toffees to frustrate in their inability to capitalize. Still, it seemed a matter of time before the visitors scored, so generous were Erik ten Hag’s side.

As it happened, the Blues would relieve all the early pressure they’d put on United off their own bat. There’d been a couple of warning signs: the team caught up the pitch and forced to scramble as United broke with speed in transition; an unchallenged header straight at Jordan Pickford on the home side’s first corner routine. But the next time the Mancunians broke, Everton blundered disastrously, with the normally solid as a rock James Tarkowski lunging in foolishly on Alejandro Garnacho, to hand over an absolute gift of a penalty.

Knowing how hard this team finds scoring just one goal, the heart sank a little as the prospect of a vital away win already disappeared over the horizon. Still, there was plenty of the game to play - more than 80 minutes - and the Blues responded with determination to the setback, as United continued to invite disaster with torpid passing in their own half. By the time of Ben Godfrey’s panicked decision to dive in on the rapid Garnacho in the 36th minute, conceding a second penalty kick, Everton had squandered countless promising opportunities.

At 2-0 the game was effectively done as a contest, though the visitors would add another three blocked attempts on goal before the end of the half. The Blues ended up with eleven attempts during the opening 45, with two on target and four blocked, adding up to an xG (Expected Goals) statistic of 1.02; 0.38 of that came from Godfrey’s smothered point-blank effort at bundling the ball over the line in the third minute however, demonstrating the low quality of the rest of the shots.

The match proceeded in similar fashion after the interval, with the Toffees generating another 12 attempts, four accurate, six blocked for an xG of 0.60. All too often players took an unnecessary touch, making it easier for a United defender to interpose his body, fired off a wild shot when a pass may have presented the better option, or hit the ball straight at the goalkeeper. Many times moves broke down due to overhit passes or badly skewed crosses. Pickford pulled off a couple of good stops to theoretically keep his team in the game, but in reality, on this form they could be playing now and still not have beaten Andre Onana.

Is There a Solution?

Maddeningly, all the old problems for Dyche’s side in the final third persist and it’s hard to see where this all ends. As I’ve pointed out in a previous article, this massive underperformance in xG is not a new phenomenon, but extends throughout Dyche’s time at the club. Partly, it is a product of the poor standard of attackers available to Everton. A element can be attributed to the style of football, which relies on dead-ball hurly-burly and rapid exploitation of turnovers in possession in the opposition half.

The former is a chaotic situation, emphasising ruggedness and bravery in attacking a corner or free kick and the team has embraced this with great success, scoring 15 goals this season, an excellent achievement. The latter requires good decision-making, technical qualities and composure in the final third and in this the squad is sadly lacking, registering only one strike from a counterattacking movement during the whole league campaign.

The other major roadmap to scoring goals comes from general play and there’s rarely been any evidence that Everton are capable of this, either due to innate quality issues, or due to a lack of focus on this part of the game, in training. There’s not much Dyche and his coaching staff can do about a lack of attributes in the players themselves, but they could make improvements to how the side work in possession, in build-up. The team have three weeks off before they play again, which is surely enough time to work on new things?

I don’t see it happening, however. It would require a major adjustment to the team’s style of play, something the manager has worked on for more than 13 months - and perfected long before arriving on Merseyside. He believes in his methods and there are both strengths and weaknesses in this. I’m certain Dyche is fully aware of and accepts the trade-offs. This leaves just one solution: working on transition movements and sharpness and this should be something which he can improve.

Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure combined for ten goals last season after the ex-Burnley boss arrived, over less than half a season. The Malian scored six this term in 13 outings before succumbing to injury. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been a proven threat in the past and is still fundamentally the same player who scored 29 non-penalty goals across two seasons under Carlo Ancelotti. Jack Harrison averaged seven strikes per season in the Premier League when at Leeds United. Arnaut Danjuma, who will be fit again for the resumption of the campaign and has to be utilized, hit ten in La Liga for Villarreal in 2021-22 and six in their Champions League that term, including against Bayern Munich, Atalanta and Juventus.

This squad has been sadly depleted over the past few years, losing an estimated €178m in market value between October 15th 2020 and now, according to transfermarkt.com, more than 34% of its value. That’s just a broad assessment of players worth, over the entire squad, but serves as an indicator as to how far Everton have slipped on the pitch over that time, something that’s been confirmed by anyone watching the team. But there are still goals in the side. It’s up to Dyche to find a way to unlock them.

What’s Up With the Right?

It should come as no shock to anyone that Everton are an unbalanced side, particularly when it comes to wing options. All of the current senior wide players in the team favour the left flank - with the exception of Ashley Young, who is probably not capable of starting that high up the pitch any more at his advanced age. Harrison, as the most adaptable of the three (him, McNeil and Danjuma) has been shoehorned in on the right by default. He’s provided an industrious presence, but plays as an inverted winger and lacks the pace to attack a fullback on the outside.

He’s taking a lot of hits from elements of the fanbase currently, some of which is fair criticism, some overly harsh. The 27-year-old was out for almost three months over the summer with a hip injury, which required surgery, ensuring he enjoyed no preseason and was thrust immediately into the breach as soon as he was physically capable, at the end of September. Since he’s appeared in all 28 matches the team has played, with 26 starts: a total of 2,221 minutes across all competitions. Only once has he come off before the hour mark.

That is a lot of football and Dyche’s physical demands on his players ensures that Harrison has put in a huge amount of running and defensive covering, in addition to his main role, which is to contribute goals and assists. On top of a pretty serious injury and no preseason it’s no wonder the ex-Leeds man appears jaded, as are many of his teammates. But the full back situation is exacerbating the problem. Harrison likes to drift inside onto his left foot and requires someone with a little pace to overlap on the outside and who is capable of putting in a strong right-footed cross.

That man is not Godfrey.

He has the speed and the energy, but is sadly lost when he crosses the halfway line - as could be expected for a career centre back. He was tidy enough on the ball on Saturday, but offers zero threat and United quickly realized that, allowing the defender as much space as he wanted in wide areas. His deliveries from the flank were dreadful, either hitting the first man, put into areas where there were no Everton players, or sent fluttering off harmlessly. In theory, Godfrey offers defensive stability, but he’s now been at least partly responsible for the side conceding three goals in as many games.

Godfrey has now started seven consecutive games at right back. Dyche had three players sat on the bench for the full 90, two of whom are specialists in the position and another - in Young - who has played it a lot more than the former Norwich man. Quite what the manager was seeing in Godfrey’s offensive performance at the weekend, to warrant leaving him on for the duration with Everton trailing by two goals, is a mystery. It has to end now, as this persistence is impacting Harrison and killing the team’s production on the right flank.

Statistics provided courtesy of transfermarkt.com and fotmob.com