Monday’s Everton News: Portugal trip, 777 Partners conclude Premier League meeting

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Manchester United 2-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“I have to keep saying it as it is because I’m telling the truth. The Evertonians here today saw it. Everyone saw it. It’s very difficult when I’m watching the team with so much quality, getting in those areas, and not taking their chances. The expectation continues to be the same - win games. Win games for yourselves, for your mates, for Everton Football Club, for the badge. That devilment in the box and that desire to go and get the last touch and put the ball in the net, it’s got to be constant - and that’s the bit we’re lacking,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Dyche will now be taking his squad (shin pads and xG stats as well) to Portugal as the Blues will be out of action for nearly three weeks.

With a three week break, Everton are now heading to Portugal on Monday for a training camp and a team bonding exercise pic.twitter.com/zTWfC6FCmT — The Bobble (@ElBobble) March 10, 2024

Under-21s defeat Leicester 4-3 in thrilling fashion. [EFC]

Coby Ebere keeps up his scoring run with a hattrick for the Under-18s in 4-1 win against Leeds. [EFC]

Youngster Elijah Campbell appears to have suffered a serious injury with loan-side Fleetwood Town.

Everton Women fall to Chelsea 1-0. [EFC]

Fingers crossed for an update on 777 Partners.

777 Group have now concluded a scheduled meeting with the Premier League for talks over the proposed Everton takeover — The Bobble (@ElBobble) March 8, 2024

Everton remember the life of club great Jimmy Husband. [EFC]

What to Watch

Chelsea take on Newcastle United in Premier League play. Some La Liga and Serie A action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook