Everton vs West Ham: Match Preview | Can Toffees finally get off the mark for 2024?

Everton will look to put further daylight between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone when they take on West Ham at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees can go eight points clear of 18th-placed Luton with a win, though the Hatters can reduce that gap when they host Aston Villa in the late kick-off.

It will be the first time Everton have played since their punishment for breaching PSR rules was reduced from 10 points to four.

Much has been said about the outcome and the looming second charge, but Everton’s best chance of avoiding catastrophe is by getting results on the pitch.

Let’s hope the boost of those points being returned eases the pressure on the players, as it has threatened to suffocate them in recent weeks.

They were seconds away from a morale-boosting three points at Brighton before the Seagulls levelled at the death, meaning the Toffees remain without a league win since mid-December.

The shock of the initial 10-point deduction spurred the players on to a four-game winning run. A similar set of results here could propel Everton safely into mid-table, allowing us all to breathe a little easier going into the run-in.

The opposition

From the outside looking in, West Ham are having a fine season.

Fresh from winning the Europa Conference League, their first major trophy in 40 years, the Hammers have progressed through to the knockout stages of the Europa League and are handily placed in eighth in the Premier League, just five points behind sixth-place Manchester United.

Yet delve deeper and this is a fanbase far unified behind their manager, a certain David Moyes.

A run of eight games without a win to start the year, including a 6-0 home thrashing by Arsenal and FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Bristol City, led to some supporters calling for Moyes to go.

Moyes has remained defiant, pointing out last season’s trophy success and their run of top-eight finishes in the top flight.

The pressure has been eased by a 4-2 win over Brentford on Monday but with Moyes’ contract expiring at the end of the season, there remains a cloud of uncertainty over the club.

Previous meeting

West Ham 0-1 Everton, 29 October 2023

The Toffees came away with a battling victory the last time the two sides met in October thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s smart turn and finish.

He has yet to score since.

Team news

Midfielders Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye face late fitness tests on groin injuries before Saturday’s game.

Andre Gomes is back training again after an ankle problem but is not yet ready to return. Arnaut Danjuma is also a while away from fitness, while Dele Alli is a long-term absentee.

What they said

Everton boss Sean Dyche: “Getting four (points) back gives some form of – I don’t think a boost is the right word - I think it’s an adjustment to the table that is now apparent, and it was needed because I think everyone felt that 10 in the first place was harsh. I’m always greedy, obviously, but some would argue that maybe we were expecting more back.

“But I would say, it’s done now, and that’s all we were looking for. We obviously wanted points back, but the main thing was to bring clarity for us and for everyone, who I thought found it all a bit of an interesting period, let’s say. So, I think it brings that moment of clarity.

“Adding on the points going back, and then adding a win on that (this weekend against West Ham), then it’ll be a very good week.”

West Ham manager David Moyes: “I have huge feelings for Everton - it’s the football club that gave me brilliant opportunities. They gave me a start, and a chance to make mistakes. We grew the club, and hopefully people look back and say it was a good time.

“It’s always nice to go back to Goodison. The supporters are close to the pitch, there’s brilliant backing there, and there’s always a great atmosphere.

“I think Sean Dyche is probably the right man to be managing Everton at the moment. I think there’ll be very few people who think he hasn’t done brilliantly. His teams are really competitive, and they get results against some of the big sides.

“What you’ve got to do is work with what you’ve got and make the best of the situation, and I think Sean is doing that. I think that’s probably one of the biggest compliments you can give a manager.”

Final word

Whenever Everton have the chance to make serious progress in the table they always seem to fail (see the Palace game a few weeks ago), so I am not going to get too optimistic about this game.

However, there is no denying this is a huge opportunity for the Toffees to build on the momentum gained by getting those four points back and ease the tension that has been building around Goodison Park.