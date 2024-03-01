Everton Women vs Manchester City: WSL Match Preview

Megan Finnigan cannot fault the togetherness of the Everton Woman’s team and insists that her teammates have to trust the process of what they are doing.

The Toffees skipper has admitted that it must be difficult for the fans though, as Everton have had to wait until February to secure a first home win at Walton Hall Park, but has been happy with most of the side’s displays this season, even though results have not necessarily reflected their performances.

Next up for Brian Sorensen’s side is a trip to title-chasing Manchester City followed by an FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea, two fixtures the manager will need his squad at its most together and hardworking.

Speaking after the Blues 2-0 over West Ham United last week, Finnigan said:

“The league table doesn’t lie in terms of results, but where we are as a group, we’re trying to do certain things. We’re actually quite happy with most of our performances this year. We’ve just not got the results to go with it. “For the fans sometimes, it must be difficult. They don’t necessarily see what we do day in and day out, whereas we know what we’re doing on the training pitch every single week, so we just have stick with that, trust that process.

“The togetherness of the team – I can’t fault it. It’s a really good group of girls. I’ve said the talent is there and we’ve known that all season.”

Sorensen has reported a clean bill of health for his travelling Blues that competed in internationals over the last week. Only Karoline Olesen, who was stretchered off in the win against the Hammers, joins long-term absentees Karen and Sara Holmgaard, Katrine Veje and Emily Ramsey on the sidelines.

Olesen received stitches in her thigh but thankfully avoided serious injury and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

Veteran striker and former City star Toni Duggan, has returned to training following a bout of sickness and is available.

Although it is a small squad hit with injuries, Sorensen does have some choice, particularly up front, and faces a decision of whether to start Martina Piemonte after the Italian scored her first WSL goal last week before turning provider for compatriot, Aurora Galli.

The midfielder, whose effort against West Ham was named WSL Goal of the Month for February, also scored a sensational strike against the Citizens in December at Walton Hall Park and looks likely to keep her place in the starting XI.

The Opposition

Gareth Taylor’s side are in great form and are a winning run that has seen them claim 12 straight victories in all competitions since being shocked at home by Brighton & Hove Albion in November.

And the WSL Manager of the Month for February has a wealth of talent to choose from, including England star Lauren Hemp, who notched two goals for her country in midweek.

But it is Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw who remains City’s biggest goal threat. The Jamaican has 14 league goals already this season an currently lead’s the WSL scoring charts.

Former Everton loanee Jess Park is also another talented option at Taylor’s disposal and one the Blues know only too well from her time on Merseyside last season.

It is also to be noted that the Citizens have been rock solid at the back of late, having kept five clean sheets in their last five games.

That is in no small reason due to another former Blue Alex Greenwood, as well as the hugely experienced captain of the side, Steph Houghton.

Previous Meetings

If there were ever a time to break a footballing hoodoo for Sorensen’s side, now would be perfect. Everton have failed to beat their weekend opponents on 15 occasions and not taken a single point in the process.

Indeed, Sorensen’s side are winless in the last 24 against Taylor’s side, who will go into the fixture as red hot favourites.

Everton last defeated City in march 2012 in the FA Cup. A game that holds fond memories for Duggan who scored a hattrick in a resounding 5-1 win.

But there is still an overwhelming confidence and belief in Sorensen’s side that the process is working and the big results will come.

Saturday, 2 March will be a great time to start!

Everton Women take on Manchester City at Joie Stadium at 12:00 (BST).