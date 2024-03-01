Everton should seize this opportunity to ensure their fate is decided on the pitch rather than off it

How are you feeling after the appeal result, Blues? Happy? Satisfied? Angry? Confused?

I suspect it is a combination of all of them as this complete and utter mess of a season rumbles on.

Four points feels like a small win for Everton given they admitted the breach and were only challenging the punishment. It also brings some clarity after weeks of excruciating uncertainty – though we now must deal with the hearing for the second charge.

It may not be the beginning of the end, but it could be the end of the beginning.

It says a lot about the state of the Premier League that financial experts are now becoming as omnipresent on the airwaves and sports news shows as former professionals, some of whom are stating opinion as fact and speculating without all the relevant information.

None of this is why I support Everton and I suspect I am not alone, but we have been forced to endure the world of spreadsheets and financial regulations since the summer of 2021 when the profligate spending under Farhad Moshiri really started to loom large over the club.

This appeal result doesn’t completely lift the gloom, but it does at least allow some shafts of light to shine through. The four points gives the team some valuable breathing space in the battle against the drop, as in recent weeks it has felt like the punishment had begun to weigh heavy on the players’ shoulders

The shock of the initial 10-point deduction seemed to spur the team on to four successive victories. But as the anger wore off results began to flatline, with the Toffees yet to pick up a league win since the end of that four-game run in December.

The hope now is that the psychological boost of getting four points back can inspire another winning run, putting further space between themselves and the drop zone.

That could have a snowball effect, with the players – released from that pressure – able to perform with more freedom and pick up more positive results in the run-in.

That could help to neutralise the impact of any punishment stemming from the second hearing. There has already been too much speculation based on incomplete numbers so I’m not going to continue that here. But suffice to say if Everton can somehow fight their way into mid-table, then they should still be able to swallow another deduction, no matter how unjust that may be.

Goodison Park should hopefully be a freer, more optimistic place on Saturday as Everton welcome West Ham to Merseyside knowing a win could move them eight points clear of the drop zone (for a few hours at least).

Keeping the team in the division despite all the difficulties over the last two years would be an almighty achievement by Sean Dyche and would hopefully give us the chance to bring a dark and chaotic chapter in the club’s history to close.

There are still plenty of hurdles to come. But after having their fate in the hands of the lawyers for so long Everton, however briefly, have the chance to bring it back under their control by winning where it matters – on the pitch.