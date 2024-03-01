Everton vs West Ham Predicted Line-Up: Midfield Concerns Again

After some mildly positive news this week, Everton are back in action at Goodison Park, still looking for a first home win in the Premier League in 2024, and their first win of any kind since mid-December.

With another points deduction potentially on the horizon, moving further away from the relegation zone is the order of the day.

So, how will Mr Dyche set up his blue boys?

Who’s Out?

The Blues might be thin in midfield with both Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye touch-and-go with groin issues per Sean Dyche in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Andre Gomes is “back on the grass”, but there was no word whether he’ll be involved.

Aside from that, just Arnaut Danjuma and Dele remain out.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS WEST HAM

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson, Young

Midfielders: Doucoure, Onana (DOUBT), Gueye (DOUBT), Garner, Onyango, Gomes (DOUBT), Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: McNeil, Danjuma (INJURED) , Dobbin, Harrison

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

Only an added time equaliser prevented Everton from picking up a win at Brighton last week and it would be a surprise to see Mr Dyche deviate too far from that formula – despite the fact the Blues are really struggling to create chances from open play of late.

Godfrey will probably keep his place at right-back and the rest of the back line is very settled.

In midfield, it will surely be McNeil and Harrison on the wings, with Garner and Doucoure partnered with the fitter of the two doubts: Gueye or Onana. I’d wager Gueye is more likely.

Up top, Calvert-Lewin. It’s now 20 games in all competitions since he last scored. He has 3 goals from an xG of 9.03, so we are desperately hoping a corrections towards the mean is going to happen, and soon.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 9/10

Ben Godfrey – 6/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 8/10

James Garner – 9/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 6/10

Dwight McNeil – 8/10

Jack Harrison – 7/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Michael Keane

Seamus Coleman

Nathan Patterson

Ashley Young

Amadou Onana

Lewin Dobbin

Beto

Youssef Chermiti