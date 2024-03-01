 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday’s Everton News: 777 takeover latest, Godfrey’s resurgence, Maupay’s jibe, ToffeeFest update

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday 

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v Fulham - Carabao Cup Quarter Final Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images
Check out some pictures from training as the Blues prepare for their match against West Ham tomorrow. [EFC]

Whatever points would have come back, even zero, we know that brings the finality of it - ‘right that’s it, now we crack on’. We got four back, the league table looks different, now it’s about using that wisely and stepping on. I think we have been doing that anyway. I give a lot of credit to the players. The line is drawn and now we move forward,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Dyche has also confirmed that Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana are questionable for tomorrow. [EFC]

Quite a hilarious story about how a man from Texas became an Evertonian after a mistagged Tweet. [Grand Old Team]

An Evertonian has set up a petition to entice Taylor Swift to buy the club. Hey, stranger things have happened. [Change]

Tarkowski and Branthwaite looking good towards the top!

The manager has brought a lot of positives to the Club. I think we feel tighter as a group. We can have a laugh as a group, everyone is on the same page, everyone gets involved and everyone new is made to feel welcome...being strong defensively is something that the manager takes pride in. We’ve worked on it a lot on the training ground and that’s rubbed off on the group. We take pride in clean sheets and making it difficult for opposing teams. That will continue. It’s always important,” says Ben Godfrey. [EFC]

Not the greatest news on the takeover front.

Neal Maupay continues to cement his reputation as one of the biggest sh*thouses in the league with his latest jibes at Everton, where he will have to return to at the end of the season. [London World]

North American Toffees, the date and location has now been set for the first ever ToffeeFest. The weekend of April 19-21 when the Blues host Nottingham Forest is going to be set aside for the festivities in the Windy City, Chicago.

