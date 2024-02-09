Man City vs Everton: Predicted Line-Up | Back to the Back Five?

A trip to the Etihad is seldom one of optimism.

And this visit is no different. Any realistic fan will bite your hand off for a point, especially with Everton scrapping at the wrong end of the Premier League table once again while the holders Manchester City are primed to go on a tear.

So, how will Mr Dyche set up his blue boys?

Who’s Out?

Amadou Onana is “back on the grass” and working towards full fitness. He should at least be in the squad. But with midfield numbers thin, he’ll (hopefully) be back in the starting XI.

Andre Gomes (calf), Dele, Arnaut Danjuma (knee) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) all remain out, although Abdoulaye Doucoure is now also back training, so should be back in the coming weeks.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS CITY

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson, Young

Midfielders: Doucoure (INJURED) , Onana, Gueye (International Duty) , Garner, Onyango, Gomes (INJURED) , Dele (INJURED)

Wingers: McNeil, Danjuma (INJURED), Dobbin, Harrison

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Tactics and Formation

Bit difficult to say exactly how the Blues will line up here. Could be a more defensive 4-5-1 or possible a back five, with Godfrey moving inside and Young or Coleman acting as wing-back.

I’d lean towards it being a 4-5-1, with Coleman coming back into the side in place of Godfrey, although that could also be Young moving to right-back.

That will largely be contingent on Onana’s fitness.

If the Belgian is fit, I’d expect him and Garner to sit in front of Gueye, with McNeil on the left and Harrison on the right.

If the Belgian isn’t fit to start, expect to see Young on the right of midfield in front of Coleman or Godfrey.

DCL up top working off scraps, most likely.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 9/10

Seamus Coleman – 6/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Jarrad Branthwaite – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 9/10

Amadou Onana - 6/10

James Garner – 9/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 9/10

Dwight McNeil – 9/10

Jack Harrison – 9/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7/10

Bench

Joao Virginia

Michael Keane

Ben Godfrey

Nathan Patterson

Ashley Young

Mackenzie Hunt

Lewin Dobbin

Beto

Youssef Chermiti