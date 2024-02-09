Friday’s Everton News: Points appeal and takeover latest, McNeil talks Mykolenko

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“The Premier League is difficult, anyway. I think it’s fair to say after the past number of seasons that they [Manchester City] have shown their prowess. They do the hard yards, as well. They work hard as well as being a fine football side. There is a lot of good to like about them, but you have got to play them all, so we certainly go there and take it on,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Dyche also confirmed that Amadou Onana is questionable for tomorrow’s match against Manchester City. [RBM]

Alan Myers provides an update on Everton’s points appeal and potential takeover by 777 Partners. [Sky Sports]

“He [Vitaliy Mykolenko] is a top man and you can see his quality as a player. He’s playing so well this season...we know how each other like to work and how we can help each other. It’s brilliant to play with him,” says Dwight McNeil. [EFC]

Everton coach Ian Woan reflects back on his first year with the club and what’s to come in the future from the Blues. [The Athletic]

Woan will be taking charge tomorrow with Sean Dyche serving a touchline ban after receiving a third booking of the season in the draw against Spurs.

Neal Maupay continues to take the league by storm this season. His strike against Nottingham Forest was nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month for January.

