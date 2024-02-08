Thursday’s Everton News: Branthwaite & Onana links persist, Jagielka visit, U18 and U21 mid season reviews

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

If there is a theme out there that it surrounds the perception that Everton’s relegation will lead to a fire sale at Goodison Park. Read on with a grain of salt.....

Manchester United and Real Madrid are both looking to bolster their squads and they have their eyes on a cut rate price for Jarrad Braithwaite. [Football Insider]

Everton Under-18s midseason review - Forwards in Focus

Our youth correspondent looks at Baines’ boys, and three strikers in particular who are all turning heads.#EFC #EFCU18 https://t.co/LRoPL12fAn — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) February 7, 2024

Former Blues captain Phil Jagielka feels that Everton Stadium will be a ‘special’ venue for players and fans alike. The recently-retired defender was this week shown the emerging home dressing room, which remains a work in progress at the Club’s new waterfront home.

“It’s amazing. I’ve seen a lot of footage, but not been able to get here until now and it’s going to be something special. Totally different, but very special! The dressing room here looks a bit different than that one we’ve been used to at Goodison, so this is fantastic and what they are able to do here, with the facilities, brings Everton to the place it needs to be. Squads have got bigger now, not only on the pitch but also the coaching staff.” Phil Jagielka

The twenty member clubs in the Premier League are sitting down to discuss whether to change the Profit and Sustainability regulations that have cost the Toffees so dearly. [Sky Sports]

Arsenal are keen on Everton midfielder Amadou Onana and could rival Newcastle United for his signature this summer. [Football Insider]

A look at where Everton would be in the table if VAR were not in play. [Liverpool World]

Sean Dyche has hailed his side’s variety in their approach, praising the Blues’ ability to “mix it up” in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. [EFC]

Tony Bellew believes that Jarrad Branthwaite is set to leave Everton in the summer. [DAZN]

Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as a backup target for Carlo Ancelotti, who might have wanted Lille’s Leny Yoro on priority. [Defensa Central]

What has January meant for the Everton Under-21s?



It was a mixed month for Paul Tait's side, we take a look at the incomings, outgoings and the prospects for the remainder of the season. #EFC #EFCU21 https://t.co/AxWd5oAmTT — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) February 5, 2024

Dwight McNeil has heaped praise on the club’s fans, who he believes are inspiring and give the team that extra belief and confidence going into games:

“You see how much Everton means to people and it really does feel like one big family. No matter where we play, the fans will pack it out and win, lose, or draw they are with us. We’re extremely thankful for them and we know it’s a difficult time for them with what’s been happening but they’ve been incredible. We want to keep moving forward together. It’s inspiring, to be honest.”

A nice profile on former Everton player Sean O’Hanlon. [EFC]

Some thoughts on the obvious frustration of watching Neal Maupay find his form elsewhere but how the striker flourishing has positives for everyone. [Echo]

