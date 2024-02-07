Wednesday’s Everton News: Patterson rumours, Dyche on goalscoring woes

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

A few things have to happen first, but the Merseyside Derby could end up taking place during what could be a dramatic last week of the season. [Echo]

“The players deserve a lot of credit. I think their belief in each other is growing, and I think the fans deserve credit. They’ve questioned us and I’ve said that there’s no problem with that when we’re not on it...we found different ways and that’s important in football. It’s not all about beautiful goals and I said that to the players. Everyone wants to score a trendy goal, or a fashionable goal, or a top-corner goal. That stats suggest you won’t, so therefore, let’s concentrate on the basics,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Check out the latest footage from Everton’s new stadium.

Vote for Everton’s Goal of the Month for January. [EFC]

Everton Women captain Megan Finnigan previews her side’s Merseyside Derby next month. [Echo]

This move would certainly be a shock, as it looks like Bayern Munich are interested in Nathan Patterson.

“Bayern Munich showed interest in working with the defender [Nathan Patterson] at their Säbener Strasse Training Complex. Everton however warned off any potential clubs and did not entertain any approaches for Patterson who they deem as one of the clubs biggest future assets” -… pic.twitter.com/ugoVuyKiEk — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) February 6, 2024

Neal Maupay has certainly looked quite the player since joining Brentford on loan. [Echo]

