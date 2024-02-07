 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday’s Everton News: Patterson rumours, Dyche on goalscoring woes

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Aston Villa Women v Everton Women - Adobe Women’s FA Cup Fourth Round Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

A few things have to happen first, but the Merseyside Derby could end up taking place during what could be a dramatic last week of the season. [Echo]

The players deserve a lot of credit. I think their belief in each other is growing, and I think the fans deserve credit. They’ve questioned us and I’ve said that there’s no problem with that when we’re not on it...we found different ways and that’s important in football. It’s not all about beautiful goals and I said that to the players. Everyone wants to score a trendy goal, or a fashionable goal, or a top-corner goal. That stats suggest you won’t, so therefore, let’s concentrate on the basics,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Check out the latest footage from Everton’s new stadium.

Vote for Everton’s Goal of the Month for January. [EFC]

Everton Women captain Megan Finnigan previews her side’s Merseyside Derby next month. [Echo]

This move would certainly be a shock, as it looks like Bayern Munich are interested in Nathan Patterson.

Neal Maupay has certainly looked quite the player since joining Brentford on loan. [Echo]

What to Watch

Plenty of action from all over the globe today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...