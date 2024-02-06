Tuesday’s Everton News: Everton Stadium update, Onana and Branthwaite chatter, and Harrison content

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Manchester United have reportedly taken the lead in the race for the services of Jarrad Branthwaite. [Sports Mole]

Who are the potential options that are in the market of out of contract players, and whether Everton should sign any of them. [Liverpool World]

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Arnaut Danjuma will not be available for the Manchester City match:

“Danjuma is certainly very doubtful for next weekend. It needs settling down so we will have to wait and see as time goes on but it won’t happen for next weekend.” [Manchester World]

Two of Everton’s Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled after being selected for live television broadcast. [EFC]

Ref Watch: Should Radu Dragusin’s shove on Beto have been a penalty? [Sky Sports]

A lovely post from Richarlison, check out ALL of the pics:

Everton has revealed the fourth and final phase of ‘ALL’ seasonal memberships at the Club’s iconic new waterfront stadium. [EFC]

Everton loanee Jack Harrison has made clear where he sees his future in the game after being asked about life at Goodison Park and where he sees himself once his loan arrangement from Leeds United comes to an end. [Team Talk]

It was a busy weekend of football for Everton loanees in action for their temporary clubs, with debuts for three Blues who made deadline-day moves. [EFC]

Newcastle have compiled an extensive scouting dossier on Amadou Onana ahead of a possible swoop for the Belgium international in the off-season. [Football Insider]

Kathrine Møller Kühl believes the Everton Women squad can hold their heads high following Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea. [EFC]

Another week of progress! pic.twitter.com/uTiYwbS6QG — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) February 5, 2024

