Monday’s Everton News: Dyche suspended, Young talks future, snide Coleman

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton draw Spurs 2-2. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

And check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the crucial point.

Hear from the manager Sean Dyche and Jarrad Branthwaite.

“I think coming from behind twice shows what the manager has been talking about - the mentality to keep going and keep fighting right until the end. It’s still a game that we feel we might have got more out of as well, which is also a positive, but to come away from a point is crucial for us at this moment in time. We need all the points we can get and we just have to keep fighting,” says Jack Harrison. [EFC]

You have to give club captain Seamus Coleman some credit for that equalizer, first getting in Christian Romero’s face before the freekick was swung in, and then laughing at his opposing number when he made the error to allow the tying goal!

Everton Women fall to Chelsea 3-0, with two controversial penalties part of that margin. [EFC]

FT. A result that didn't match the immense effort.



3-0 ⚪️ #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/5wXDbl9z1x — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) February 4, 2024

Everton will be without Sean Dyche in their next match against Manchester City on Saturday following his third yellow card of the season against Spurs this past weekend. [The Athletic]

Marouane Fellaini announces his retirement from professional football.

“I am just thinking about what games are coming up. It is down to the club when they want to sit down and talk to me about it. For me, it is just playing games and getting to the next game,” says Ashley Young. [Independent]

Under-18s defeat Nottingham Forest 1-0. [EFC]

What to Watch

Brentford take on Manchester City in Premier League play.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Threads | Facebook