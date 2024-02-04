Striker signs as defender departs Everton Women

Everton Women have added 21-year-old Eleanor Dale to the squad on the final day of the transfer window as defender Megan Campbell departed the Blues 24 hours earlier following the expiry of her short-term contract.

The Republic of Ireland international, signed in September last year following spells at Liverpool and Manchester City, and will join Championship side London City Lionesses.

The 30-year-old made her Blues debut away to Leicester City in October 2023 in the first of her nine appearances across all competitions.

Striker Dale joins the Blues following the conclusion of her studies at the University of Nebraska in the USA, where she spent three years playing for the Nebraska Huskers.

The England youth international scored 28 goals and provided five assists in her final season in the States in a standout campaign that saw her become the first Nebraska student-athlete to be awarded the Big Ten Forward of the Year.

Everton’s third signing of 2024 after the arrivals of Denmark internationals Kathrine Kuhl and Rikke Madsen, Dale is also also the third Toffee this season to swap college soccer for the WSL, following in the footsteps of Emma Bissell and Heather Payne.

And the former Middlesborough and Durham star is relishing the return to England and feels the development of the women’s game is a major inspiration to improve her game, as she explains

“It’s been inspiring to see how much the women’s game has changed in England, and I think the only way is up,” said Dale.

“It motivated me to work really hard to get to this point.

“I know I’m going to gain a lot technically, tactically and I’m going to be pushed really hard to improve here at Everton.

“I’m really excited for that.”