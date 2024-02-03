 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everton vs Tottenham: Starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

The Blues need the points, can they turn it up?

Starting Lineups

Everton

Tottenham

Preview

Everton host Tottenham Hotspur with the Blues struggling for form, one win in nine games will do that. The Blues though have a game with defending champions Manchester City coming up, and will need to gather points any which way they can, especially with their struggles upfront.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 23

Date and start time: Saturday, February 3rd at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 48°F/9°C, cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 17 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo, Peacock - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky SPorts Main Event - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game, our coverage will resume with an instant reaction and match recap piece.

Last Meeting

The Toffees last home game against Spurs was a hard-earned point gained with Michael Keane stepping up and taking a swerving potshot late on in the game that ended up nestling in the net. That made it four straight times Tottenham have come to Goodison and only left with a point, what will happen today?

