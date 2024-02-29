Thursday’s Everton News: Dele returns, Chelsea want Onana, Onyedika linked, derby moved

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Incredibly, I am travelling from Canada for this match and I will not be able to see it. Last time I travelled for the derby was in 2020 and it was the 1st match cancelled for COVID........At a loss for words! @Everton please get me a ticket for nxt yr so I can see this match! — Peter Creer (@evertonincanada) February 29, 2024

Although neither position seems to be available right now, Wayne Rooney has now admitted he would like the Manchester United or Everton job one day. [TBR]

Dele returned to Finch Farm this week to resume light training as he bids to mount another comeback from a year’s worth of injury problems and set-backs, although it remains to be seen if he can gain sufficient fitness to play again before the end of the season. [The Athletic (paywall)]

Happy 50th Birthday to @lecarso Another excuse to see Lee Carsley’s winner for Everton in the Derby from 2004. #Everton #EFC pic.twitter.com/XP20LW18RM — Bluekipper.com (@bluekippercom) February 28, 2024

James Garner returned to Millfields Primary School this week to meet some familiar faces and some new ones, too! The Everton midfielder was reunited with some of his teachers and spent time with pupils to help inspire the children in the classroom and on the football pitch. [EFC]

The truth behind the Appeal of the PL Commission is that there are no winners here. Football has lost. The Premier League Commission has been proven to be wrong in law. It's decisions & sanctions are flawed.

It's no victory for Everton either. Moshiri's appalling stewardship has… — the esk (@theesk) February 27, 2024

Proposed new Everton owners 777 Partners will meet with the Premier League within the next couple of weeks as the process to complete the takeover continues. [Sky Sports]

The assured performances of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite have sparked discussion as to whether he’s due a senior England call-up. Here is an analysis of the numbers behind his impressive season to date. [The Analyst]

Chelsea are the most likely club in England to make a bid to sign Everton’s Amadou Onana this summer. [Team Talk]

Everton officials are determined to avoid having to pay £10 million to Tottenham for the Dele Alli deal as a result of their recent financial issues. [Express]

Everton have entered the busy race to sign Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika. [HITC]

Catching up with John Ruddy and Lukas Jutkiewicz – two players who had one game each for the Everton’s senior team but have since compiled excellent professional careers. [EFC]

An examination of the profiles of Everton’s points deduction appeal board who judged that the original independent commission had made two ‘legal errors’. [Echo]

Early team news for Everton’s clash with West Ham. [Liverpool World]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has now seen his value plummet after having a poor couple of seasons. [Football Fancast]

Farhad Moshiri did not sign the paperwork on a naming rights deal for Everton’s new stadium says the appeal board’s full written reasons. [Echo]

