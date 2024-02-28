Wednesday’s Everton News: April fixture changes, second PSR case updates

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Two of Everton’s April fixtures have been moved for TV purposes. Check here for the full details. [EFC]

These are two quite telling stats from WhoScored.

◎ Combined xG of Everton forwards this season: 16.67



◉ Goals scored by Everton forwards this season: 5 pic.twitter.com/R9cGFvRHWA — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 26, 2024

Fewest goals conceded per game in the Premier League this season:



◎ 0.89 - Arsenal

◎ 0.92 - Manchester City

◎ 0.96 - Liverpool

◎ 1.31 - Everton

◎ 1.35 - Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/NB5h5yNqw1 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 27, 2024

Take a look at how Everton’s loanees have been getting on this past week. [EFC]

“I’ve spoken openly with the boys and said we’re not looking at the points deductions. Our task hasn’t changed so I don’t see us having to pick anyone up at all. It makes no real difference, we were in the bottom three before and we still are. The situation is the same from our point of view. Deductions can’t be the thing that keeps us in the league, we’ve got to keep it in our own hands. But it’s good to have a bit of clarity,” says Luton Town manager Rob Edwards. [BBC]

Following the four points back, Everton’s odds of getting relegated dropped from 16 percent to just 5 percent. [Daily Mail via Twenty First Group]

Looks like Everton are quickly getting back to work on their second PSR charge, with miracle worker lawyer Laurence Rabinowitz still on the club's payroll.

Everton are preparing to continue working with “super silk” Laurence Rabinowitz for the clubs second case pic.twitter.com/bahqEhmVZL — The Bobble (@ElBobble) February 27, 2024

There are some reports though that the Blues could yet get dinged with another points deduction, possibly between one to three.

Everton could receive a deduction of 1 to 3 points on their next charge for breaching PSR. Independent sources with knowledge of the process said the double jeopardy factor is likely to be treated as a ‘major mitigation’



(Source - @_pauljoyce) pic.twitter.com/T4ou7t77ar — (@EvertonNewsFeed) February 27, 2024

The hearing for the second charge will be held in mid-March and a ruling made by April 8th, with a week to launch any appeal.

“The league table doesn’t lie in terms of results, but where we are as a group, we’re trying to do certain things. We’re actually quite happy with most of our performances this year. We’ve just not got the results to go with it...[the fans] are always supporting us, always singing for us. It’s a really nice moment for them and it’s nice to pay them back for all their effort, as well,” says Everton Women captain Megan Finnigan. [EFC]

What to Watch

Plenty of FA Cup action on today, plus some Serie A and CONCACAF Champions Cup play.

Full schedule of games here.

