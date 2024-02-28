Strong Everton Under-21 team progress to Cup semis

There were a few surprise inclusions in Paul Tait’s team on Monday night in the Everton Under 21s game against Fulham in the Premier League International Cup competition. First team squad members Michael Keane, Nathan Patterson and Youssef Chermiti got much needed minutes in a game which saw Everton end the game with 9 men and much less comfortable than the 3-1 scoreline suggested. In addition to the welcome boost of the first team members’ fitness, we also saw the second consecutive appearance by Lewis Warrington who skippered the team plus Tyler Onyango and Luke Butterfield both returning from long term injuries onto the bench.

Make no mistake, this was not a bad tempered game which saw the Toffees reduced to 9 men, more that a card-happy match official saw fit to brandish two second-yellow cards for Blues’ players throwing or kicking the ball away. Earlier, a West Ham player had done exactly the same thing only to go unpunished. No excuses for Blues’ players showing petulance or immaturity but to follow the letter of the law every time a foul or dissent is committed, we might all be watching 5-a-side games by the time 90 minutes was up. There has to be consistency!

Keane, Patterson and Chermiti all played 90 minutes although the latter never quite finished the game due to the referee.

The match itself saw the Toffees come from behind, following a stunning Fulham goal, to reach the semi-final of the competition. The opener came midway through the first half. Devan Tanton crossed from the right and Callum Osmand, with his back to goal and with Reece Welch unable to get close enough, spun and volleyed past Blues keeper Fraser Barnsley. The first half display was a little disjointed with so many Blues players being from different training groups and they were clearly finding their pattern and flow difficult.

The second half saw Everton make a perfect start and the first teamers were heavily involved. Patterson’s low cross was deflected narrowly over the bar for a corner and when the ball came in, Keane towered above everyone else to head it into the net at the far post.

There was heavy Fulham pressure while the scores were even but the second Everton goal did arrive from the spot in the 70th minute. Whitaker, Metcalfe and Patterson did really well on the right and when Whitaker was fouled in the box, Chermiti coolly slotted home the penalty-kick.

It should have been “game over” when substitute Katia Kouyate missed a great opportunity to make it 3-1 after Whitaker had played him in. However, the result was effectively sealed 13 minutes from time, Chermiti once more. Substitute Onyango won possession just outside the Fulham area and played in the young Portuguese forward. His shot was too close to the goalkeeper but also too hot to handle and the ball crept over the line.

The two sendings off of Blues players made the closing minutes more tense than they should have been but Everton now join PSV Eindhoven, West Ham and Crystal Palace in the last four. Chermiti and Whitaker will both be ineligible for the semi-final. Silverware, although at a junior level, might be in sight!

Afterwards, Paul Tait reflected on a good night’s work:

“We had the boys coming down from the first team and others coming back from injuries and we lacked a bit of momentum and rhythm. We had a lot of the ball without threatening.

“The second half was much more like an Everton performance. We were on the front foot and the press was much better. We were more of a threat going forward. We spoke about the 10 minutes after half-time being really important and we turned the game on its head getting that first goal.

“I’m made up because it’s really good for our season. Let’s see who we get in the next round, and it would be fantastic to reach the final.”

He also had special words of praise for the first team trio:

“Youssef worked very hard,. If you’re playing as a nine and you put a shift in, you get your rewards, which he did tonight.

“Keano’s attitude was excellent. He headed everything that came into our box, and he got us a really important goal from a set-piece. Patto was excellent and really helped us out.”

In other academy news, the Under 18s fell to a 1-3 home defeat last Saturday, the consolation goal scored by right winger Jacob Beaumont-Clark was apparently a world-beater but sadly there is no footage available!

Next up for the Under 21s is a trip to Spurs on Saturday March 2nd, no doubt without the senior players and for the Under 18s a trip to Wolves on the same day.