Tuesday’s Everton News: 4 points reinstated, PSR appeal reaction, Under-21’s advance

The complete statement from Everton regarding the appeal decision. [EFC]

The mayor of Greater Manchester has said the Premier League’s treatment of Everton FC has proved “it can’t properly regulate football”. [Sky News]

And the upcoming appeal.......an interesting section of the hearing findings:

This is from the appeals committee we won’t get done for another 6 points pic.twitter.com/nDIq6bsWzm — Richard Lloyd (@Richlloyd1984) February 26, 2024

Is appeal verdict a victory for Everton or cause for more concern? [Yahoo News]

Henry Winter on the decision:

Absolutely right that Everton points deduction reduced from 10 to 6. Many within the game were expecting 6 points originally. Everton had a case to answer on PSR but interest payments on stadium should have been allowable. 10 points was clearly excessive, vindictive, inconsistent. You get only 9 points for insolvency. Delays in hearing Manchester City’s charges (they deny wrongdoing) simply revealed the PL as weak and too slow-moving. [X]

Everton unwilling to sell midfielder Amadou Onana on terms offered by Barcelona. [Barca News]

"The Premier League has proved, in my view, that they can't properly regulate football through the way it's treated Everton"@AndyBurnhamGM tells @SophyRidgeSky: "We need a strong, independent statutory regulator for football" pic.twitter.com/6N31tdqQZB — (@ToffeeTVEFC) February 26, 2024

Abdoulaye Doucoure is interviewed for the Everton website:

“You see on Saturday, we were very close to winning the game. Obviously recently, we haven’t got as many wins on the board but they’re going to come along. We work hard and everyone is focused on their jobs and, hopefully, Saturday against West Ham is a nice game to get a win at home in front of our fans. We have to go on the front foot against West Ham. We know they are a hard team and a strong team. But at the moment we are playing good, and I think we need to be aiming to win definitely.”

Everton feel ‘vindicated’ after their 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules was reduced to six by an appeals board on Monday - with the Toffees climbing two places to 15th in the table. [Mail]

Everton Under-21s Head Coach Paul Tait expressed his delight at the young Blues reaching the semi-finals of the Premier League International Cup, after they overcame Fulham on Monday evening. [EFC]

Check out our three takeaways from the draw with Brighton. [RBM]

