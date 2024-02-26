Everton’s punishment for breaching PSR rules reduced to six points from 10 after appeal

Everton have had their punishment for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules reduced from 10 points to six on appeal.

It means the Toffees move from 17th to 15th in the table and five points clear of the relegation zone.

In a statement, Everton said:

While the club is still digesting the Appeal Board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction. We understand the Appeal Board considered the 10-point deduction originally imposed to be inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks of which the Club made the Commission aware, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations, and the 9-point deduction that is imposed under the Premier League’s own rules in the event of insolvency. The club is also particularly pleased with the Appeal Board’s decision to overturn the original Commission’s finding that the Club failed to act in utmost good faith. That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the Club on appeal. The Club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.

Everton called the original 10 point deduction, the biggest points deduction in English top flight history, as “wholly disproportionate and unjust” when it was imposed in November.

The Toffees hired the KC Laurence Rabinowitz to lead the appeal, which was heard by a different three-person commission three weeks ago.

Everton had admitted they were in breach but were appealing against the scale of the punishment. They appealed on nine grounds, though only two were upheld by the commission - those relating to the accusation that Everton had not behaved in “utmost good faith” towards the Premier League regarding interest payments on the new stadium and a failure to use other available benchmarks, such as the EFL profit and sustainability rules, when deciding the sanction.

What about the second charge?

While this is a small victory for Everton, the story is not over yet.

The Toffees still have a second charge hanging over them for the 22/23 season, along with Nottingham Forest.

It is not clear yet whether this appeal outcome will have any bearing on that charge and we don’t know how much Everton have breached by.

If Everton are punished then the fact two thirds of the accounting period in question are from the same period for which they have just been deducted six points should be taken into consideration, otherwise the Toffees will be punished twice for the same offence.

Nottingham Forest will also be looking on with interest as this now sets a precedent for their charge. They are now a point behind Everton in 17th, four points above the drop zone, so any deduction for them would also be significant.

The Premier League says it wants those cases concluded by the end of the season, though any appeals process could potentially stretch beyond the last day of the campaign, potentially leading to a club’s fate being decided in a court room rather than on the pitch.

More to follow.