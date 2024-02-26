Monday’s Everton News: New suitor emerges, Sunderland defender linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton draw Brighton 1-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“It’s a really bitter pill to swallow. We were 1-0 up and they go down to 10 men. We sit back and invite pressure, and they score at the end, which is really frustrating...any goal is frustrating to concede, but we can’t do anything about that now. We have to watch it back and see how we can do better next time,” says Jarrad Branthwaite. [EFC]

“The noise changes when you win, I think a lot of the performances across this (winless) run have been very good, probably better than the four wins on the trot [in December] if I am being honest. But you have to find wins. So the responsibility is on us to keep performing and turn those performances into wins, that’s our responsibility and mine,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Check in on the new stadium latest.

Under-18s fall to Blackburn 3-1. [EFC]

Blues linked with 24-year-old Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard. [Football Transfers]

If the 777 Partners deal doesn’t work out, it looks like another potential suitor may be waiting to pounce.

A new potential buyer says he is ready to commit £1 billion to Everton. [@PhilippeAuclair - @eurosport] https://t.co/RVaSzivYKC pic.twitter.com/vuvRzmLf8U — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) February 25, 2024

Jack Harrison reportedly wants to return to Everton on a permanent basis this summer. [Football Insider]

