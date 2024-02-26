Brighton 1-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Blues Spurn Another Opportunity

In Isolation, a Good Result

Putting aside the bizarreness that Sean Dyche has not lost any of his seven visits to the Amex, predominantly with Burnley of course, but also with Everton for that memorable — and vital, as it turned out — 5-1 win towards the end of last season, this draw with Brighton & Hove Albion was a solid result. The hosts, after all had lost only once at home in the league this term, and that all the way back in August to West Ham United. Since that loss, in which the Seagulls had dominated possession (78%), but had shipped three goals before pulling one back, they’d faced a team who play a bit like the Blues.

Accordingly, it wasn’t a total surprise how the visitors set up on Saturday, as it was hardly a major departure to the way Everton have played all season. Jack Harrison coming in for Ashley Young on the right wing was the sole change, with Ben Godfrey retaining his right back berth and Amadou Onana again left on the bench, despite claiming a point for the team against Crystal Palace when introduced last week; a puzzling decision. Brighton were missing a couple of important attacking players in Kaoru Mitoma and Joao Pedro, blunting their threat somewhat, but were otherwise in decent shape.

Sean Dyche was aware of the hosts’ commitment to their possession style, in particular playing out of defence, so Everton were instructed to put pressure on selectively, whilst sitting in their usual low-mid block. Unfortunately, during the first period, Brighton deftly avoided the press, and were able to quickly play through midfield on occasion, though a combination of good defending and a lack of their usual quality in the final third meant the visitors were able to ride out these moments without undue trouble.

Brighton ended the half with 93% passing accuracy and ten attempts on Jordan Pickford’s net, but could only generate an xG (Expected Goals) total of 0.68. The Toffees failed to muster an effort on goal but did manage an unusually high 87% success rate with their passing. Before we get too excited about the latter statistic, it must be noted that almost three quarters of Everton’s completed passes were in their own half, and it was apparent that much of the team’s plan appeared to be to slow the game down and wait out the 90 minutes. On the rare occasions when they were able to progress the ball into the home third they were unable to string more than a couple of passes together.

The second half was more eventful, though I’m not sure I can agree with Dyche’s assessment that it represented a “really good away performance”. The game drifted on soporifically, almost without incident to combat the onset of a Saturday afternoon semi-slumber, a series of trademark blocks by the Blues in the 70th minute being as eventful as it appeared it’d get. Jarrad Branthwaite’s excellent 73rd minute finish from a free kick taken from near the halfway line unexpectedly put Everton ahead and Billy Gilmour’s straight red card eight minutes later put the team in a strong position to seize all three points.

Alas, an old bugbear - the team’s susceptibility when defending the second phase of set-piece situations - struck again five minutes into added time, Godfrey being easily beaten by a towering Lewis Dunk header. So, the Blues had to be content with a point and going in that would have equated to a good result. That the team squandered the win from an advantageous situation was galling, but it’d be churlish to claim that they deserved anything more than a draw on balance.

The Bigger Picture

The stalemate at the Amex extended Everton’s winless run in the league to nine outings, from which they’ve gathered five points. Another way to spin it would be to recognize that the Toffees have only lost once in six - to defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Like that game, the one at the Amex was not one at all likely to generate a victory, though admittedly the chances of gaining some kind of positive result was far higher.

Consequently, it’s not fair to be too harsh on the side for “just” coming away with a draw. The Blues have performed admirably on the road all season, gaining five wins and three draws against five defeats and this was another occasion in which Dyche’s pragmatic, defensively responsible approach brought dividends. Everton’s away form is not a problem. not at all. The games left to play on the road are a mixed bag, but there’s a solid chance of them picking up a few results along the way.

At home though? The team had to battle back to scramble a draw with a severely weakened Palace outfit last time out at Goodison Park. The visitors, without a manager, sat deep, played a lot of long balls and challenged Everton to break them down. The home side’s efforts were - to be frank - a bit embarrassing. The Blues will be entertaining old boss David Moyes and West Ham next weekend and it’s probable that the visitors will look to invite Everton on and to play on the counter themselves. After all, the Hammers rank 16th in terms of share of possession and will be happy to give the ball to the hosts.

Quite what the Toffees will seek to do with that ball is anyone’s guess. It’s quite evident that forcing the issue and creating their own opportunities to score from general play is not what the team are good at, whether due to natural talent limitations, a lack of focus on such matters in training or, more likely a combination of the two. This could be a real problem. Thankfully, Everton’s appeal against the ten point sanction imposed for a breach of the Premier Leagues profitability and sustainability regulations has been partially successful, restoring four points, but the team’s improved 15th-place position in the table still does not remove the threat of relegation.

I stated before the Palace match that I felt the team probably needed to find a minimum of five wins from their remaining 14 fixtures. With the appeal verdict, that can now be adjusted to perhaps four from 12. Luton Town - the side everyone else will be hoping to stay above, are going through a tough run of games at the moment, which will end next time out with Aston Villa visiting Kenilworth Road. They still have a few hard encounters left on their schedule, but finish with five winnable games, the toughest of which is an away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Everton cannot leave anything to chance and have to put some distance between themselves, Luton and the rest of the several teams involved in the fight to avoid the drop before the final month of the campaign. That they’ve not really taken advantage of Luton‘s slump in form in recent weeks is troubling. They must start winning games at home.

The Future

This current Everton side is a tough watch. It’s clear that the club’s struggles off the pitch has greatly impacted the quality it can put on it. The steady drain of talent, the lack of reliable depth is apparent, despite the best efforts of director of football Kevin Thelwell, whose position has been a thankless one right from the beginning.

Credit too must go to Dyche for taking the reins last season when Frank Lampard seemed certain to take the club down to the Championship. He’s uncomplainingly gotten on with his job, shut out the “noise” - as he refers to the shenanigans surrounding Everton’s incompetent running - and got the team playing competitively in all but a few matches this term.

Defensively, the club has been very solid, conceding the fourth fewest number of goals, behind only the current top three clubs in the table and just ahead of the impressive Aston Villa. That is quite an accomplishment for Dyche, as a tight defence keeps a side in games and typically results in comparatively few losses. It’s also helped the team’s goal difference, which is superior to all of the clubs likely to be involved in the relegation battle.

For the time being this manager is suitable for the situation the Toffees find themselves in, but I want to see Everton playing more ambitiously in the future, especially at home. Watching the team play such a limited type of football, bereft of the desire to excite, is soul-destroying. As dedicated fans, we’ll tune in regardless but who would choose to view this meagre fare otherwise? Football is supposed to be a spectacle, something to get excited about, not an anodyne activity more likely to induce an afternoon nap than any passion.

Right now, due to the position the club is in, it is enough, but a team with the history, supporter base and status in the game (still, after all these decades of mediocrity) the Toffees enjoy has to aim higher. I’m hoping that Everton will soon be able to get new ownership onboard, stabilize financially, strengthen on the field and head into the new stadium ready for a reboot. I don’t want to be watching the Grand Old Team playing like a “small” club in our new home. We’ve all suffered enough.

Statistics provided courtesy of fbref.com, whoscored.com and fotmob.com