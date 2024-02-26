Everton Youth round up - Warrington back in town

The last week has seen some mixed results for the Under 18s and Under 21s but some positive signs nonetheless.

Most positive return at this level was the welcome sight of Lewis Warrington turning out for the Under 21s at Southport last Monday against Nottingham Forest. The young central midfielder, born in Birkenhead, the same Wirral town as first teamer James Garner and just 18 months younger than him, had been on loan at Championship side Plymouth Argyle for this current season. A knee injury cut short that arrangement unfortunately. Warrington, signed as competition for their defensive midfield berth, only actually featured 4 times for The Pilgrims who were managed by one-time Everton youth player Steven Schumacher. The latter was lured mid-season from the Devon-based club to fellow Championship strugglers Stoke City so Warrington was cut adrift from the manager who had signed him and who had been a big part of his decision to move to the South West outfit. Although it was an injury which was behind his recall, I would view it as “their loss, our gain”.

Warrington featured for 70 minutes of the Under 21 game which is a good sign after there had been talk of season-ending surgery. So, fingers crossed that he can regain and sustain full match fitness as he is a skilful, confident, combative and brave holding midfielder who could yet be considered for first team squad training. His presence, when the Blues were down in January to just Garner and Onana as the only fit central midfielders, would have been welcome had he been fit.

His comeback match was not a great result for Paul Tait’s team as they fell to a 2-1 defeat. The Toffees goalscorer was Harrison Armstrong whose performances have certainly caught the eye in recent months. Recently turning 17 years of age, the tall, athletic, central midfielder with an eye for goal, ghosted in at the back post to plant his header home.

The game had been interesting not only for the return of Warrington but also some welcome minutes for Mackenzie Hunt who has been a constant benchwarmer for the first team for the last 18 outings! A significant absence from the Under 21s and indeed the last Under 18 game was recent transfer-window signing Kingsford Boakye. It is not known at this stage if the Toffees efforts to sign him will be thwarted by work permit complications.

The Under 18s took on Sunderland a week ago, a matter of days after a mixed-age team featuring both Under 21 regular Reece Welch and the afore-mentioned Boakye had been battered 4-0 by Northern Premier League AFC Marine in the Liverpool Senior Cup. That competition is one that often slips under the radar but has a long history on Merseyside. The Blues never field a “senior” side despite the title of the competition and it is often a reality moment for the youngsters as they are pitched against semi-professional players aged in their 20s and 30s who physically out-muscle them. Of course, there’s an added motivation that these semi-professionals may also be playing against a Premier league star of the future, so often the Blues youngsters are on a “hiding to nothing”.

The Sunderland game itself was a much happier outcome. Firstly, young Welsh centre back Aled Thomas took full advantage of slack marking to nod home a 19th minute corner and the match was wrapped up late on with an ice-cool penalty conversion by powerful striker Coby Ebere. Scoreline finsihed 2-0.

One clean sheet, two goals and three #U18PL points.



Victory on the road for #EFCU18 at the weekend.

Next up for Paul Tait’s men is a Monday night fixture at home to Fulham at the Walton Hall Park stadium while Leighton Baines’ Under 18s continue their busy schedule at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday 24th February.