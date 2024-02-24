Brighton vs Everton: The Opposition View | Hosts favoured to win

Everton need three points. They needed three points last week too, and could have used them in the prior matches as well. Three have not been acquired from a single match in the Premier League since December against Burnley, and that must change sooner than later.

The Blues continue to live dangerously close to relegation once again, with their position only secure as of now because of the unfortunate run of matches that Luton Town have had to play recently; the Toffees know they have to take matters into their own hands once again - point deduction reduction or not.

But Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton continue to perform like a serious side, albeit an inconsistent one on occasion. On the south coast on Saturday, the team will look to keep European pressure on the likes of Manchester United and the like, but Everton will be no easy go to be sure.

So just who will win? Only time will tell.

Prior to Saturday’s game, we spoke to Jeremy Smith, Brighton fan and football writer and podcaster at French Football Weekly:

RBM: To begin with, Brighton have been positive but inconsistent this season; what is the mood like around the AmEx and the south of the country right now?

JS: Generally very good. There is a little bit of frustration at the lack of consistency, but that comes with juggling Europe for the first time in our history and the ridiculous number of injuries we’ve had. We’re seventh, we topped our Europa League group and are into the last 16, we’re still in the FA Cup - and we’ve done that with barely any fit full-backs or wingers for most of the season, so in many ways, we’re doing better than we have any right to be.

RBM: What is this team doing well this year, and what is it struggling with?

JS: Early in the season, we were scoring very well, but recently there have been a couple of matches where we’ve missed too many chances and thrown points away. Weirdly, I think we’ve defended well this season, even though we’ve only kept a couple of clean sheets. I think what we - or de Zerbi - have done best is constantly adapt our style of play to accommodate who is fit and available. We lost our two world-class central midfielders in the summer and arguably haven’t replaced one of them; we have had to play at times with no width. Yet RDZ always seems to find a way for us to be competitive. Credit also goes to the way that we are able to bring in young, inexperienced players - even those playing out of position - and give them the support and confidence to perform brilliantly from the start.

RBM: Talk to us about the consistency of the team; is it a matter of the team becoming younger and having to learn certain lessons, or is it more up to fixtures and execution than personnel?

JS: See all of the above - I think the main factors are the additional fixtures and travel that come with being in Europe and the injuries - which have meant bringing in youngsters and changing tactics. March is out for the season, Enciso hasn’t been able to play, yet this season, Fati, Adingra, and Mitoma have both been out for periods, Estupinan has for a long time, and we’ve had no full-time right back for pretty much the whole campaign and Lallana/Welbeck/Milner inevitably keep needing breaks. Thank goodness for Pascal Gross, who has played pretty much every position except goalkeeper this year!

RBM: Will Roberto De Zerbi be with the side next year? If not, then who might be a suitable replacement? Surely it will be difficult to strike gold three times in a row?

JS: That’s the worry! I think there’s a good chance he’ll leave in the summer. He’s ambitious, he generally doesn’t stay anywhere for very long, and he was clearly unhappy that we didn’t do the transfer business that he wanted in January, and there are going to be some very big jobs available. We’re realistic that he’ll go sooner rather than later and are enjoying the ride in the meantime, but the worry is exactly that - can we find another great replacement? No reason to doubt our recruitment team after getting it right so often, but there are only so many great, available coaches around. As a French football pundit, I would be happy to see us go for Franck Haise or even maybe take a punt on Will Still (who this week publicly said that he wants to coach in England).

RBM: What are the side’s ambitions at this point in the season? What are the aims for the rest of the campaign regarding finish and the like?

JS: I’m not sure whether it’s realistic to talk in terms of trophies - we can beat anyone on our day, but obviously, there are so many strong teams left in the FA Cup and Europa League, and so much depends on the luck of the draw. But I think deep runs and lots more great experiences in those two competitions would be great (beating Ajax home and away, coming back from 0-2 down at the Velodrome, last-minute winner at home to Marseille - these are the greatest moments in our history!). In terms of the league - I think matching sixth place was always going to be tough, and although publicly, we keep talking about the top 10, somehow qualifying for Europe for a second straight year would send out such a strong message that we’re not a flash in the pan - and it might be the difference between de Zerbi staying and going!

RBM: How do you expect Brighton to set up on Saturday and which players do you think might be able to cause Everton the most problems on the south coast?

JS: Subject to fitness/injuries, I would expect a 4-2-3-1 again, which worked so well at Sheffield United. Mitoma was knackered, so his injury was probably a blessing in disguise to give him a rest - he looked back to his best last weekend. And Adingra is full of confidence after setting up both goals in the AFCON final. They’re the dangermen, I think.

RBM: Finally, what’s your prediction for Saturday’s affair?

JS: Our matches always seem to come up with something surprising - a couple of epic 3-2s last season when we smashed you at Goodison, but then you returned the compliment at the Amex - so it’s hard to predict. We haven’t won two straight league matches since September, but with players now coming back from injury and hopefully an extra buzz at the ground after today’s Europa draw, I’m going for us to squeak a 2-1 win.

Our thanks, as always, to Jeremy for his time.