Brighton vs Everton: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton are back on the road, this time visiting Brighton & Hove Albion. The Blues are just as likely to receive a hiding in this fixture as they are of upsetting the odds and bringing home a point or three.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 26

Date and start time: Saturday, March 24th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Amex Stadium, Brighton, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 30,666

Weather: 46°F/8°C, light rain, 25% chance of precipitation, 10 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Variety, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: The live blog will commence an hour before kickoff with the lineup announcements.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Toffees pulled off an impossible win last season which greatly boosted their battle against relegation when the Blues somehow hammered their hosts 5-1 in a game that was much closer than the scoreline indicated. The two sides fought to a 1-1 draw in November at Goodison Park with the Blues going ahead early on with a Vitalii Mykolenko goal, but conceding late on after an unfortunate deflection off Ashley Young leveled matters.