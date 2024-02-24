Brighton 1-1 Everton: Final | Blues can’t hold off 10-man Seagulls

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Frustrating this, conceding from basically a setpiece against a team a man down after holding them off all game long and getting a great goal against the run of play too.

90+10’ - Still no whistle. Myko deflected shot almost gets a corner, but the goalie collects, and that’s the final whistle. Gah, that’s definitely two points dropped.

90+8’ - Off another long freekick, Tarky finds Harrison wide on the right. He has all the time and space in the world but bends the ball wide, arghhhh.

90+4’ - McNeil heads a cross out for a corner. Branthwaite wins his header, ball comes back to Gross, he cross again and Dunk heads home at the far post, absolutely nothing Pickford could do, and it’s 1-1 at the Amex. 10-man Brighton have pulled level.

90+2’ - Lallana goes over and gets a freekick, Onana livid and is booked too.

Gross’ delivery bounces through to Pickford.

90’ - Nine minutes to be added on here!

Beto almost gets to the ball after a Brighton error, and he stamps on the defender and earns a booking.

89’ - McNeil concedes a freekick on the left. Brilliant defending again from the Blues! Bodies flying again as the Blues block shots and then win a defensive freekick. VAR confirms.

Ashley Young is on for Doucoure.

88’ - Pickford! Enciso finds Fati in space, he turns and shoots, Pickford reaches out and puts it out for a corner. Great save.

Corner taken short and the Blues can hold the hosts off again.

87’ - Everton can break at pace and Beto gets back onside before Doucs finds him, he can run at goal but in the act of holding off his man blasts wildly over, argh.

84’ - Onana is limping but he’s back on.

81’ - Awful challenge from Gilmour on Onana, goes in high with his studs and it’s a straight red card. VAR confirm the decision. This should help the Blues.

The Belgian midfielder hobbles off, not sure he’s going to continue as yet.

78’ - Awful control on the ball from Garner and Brighton have stolen the ball in the Blues box. Adingra dancing trying to get into a shooting position and a BRILLIANT tackle from Branthwaite stops him and gets a goalkick to boot. The youngster’s confidence is booming right now.

73’ - SENSATIONAL!!! Everton freekick, Pickford hoofs a long ball into the box, headed down, Branthwaite pulls it back and hammers it in at the far post with a powerful left foot!! The Blues lead 1-0!!

73’ - Buonanotte goes off, and Enciso comes on to a huge cheer. He’s a dangerous one.

70’ - Pickford off his line, salmon-shirted bodies blocking shots everywhere and again Everton survive!

Beto meanwhile launches a counter and wins a freekick near the left corner flag. Van Hecke is booked too. Garner’s inswinger, beautiful ball to the near post and it shaves the hair on Beto’s head, oh my goodness, and then goes just wide of the far post.

68’ - Almost immediate impact from Beto who has just replaced Calvert-Lewin! Beto finds Harrison in space, the winger holds the ball and crosses into the box, the striker gets his head to it but can’t make good contact and it bounces into the goalie’s arms.

65’ - Promising move comes to an end as Garner steps back from an offside position. The Blues are trying to hold the ball up and probe the Brighton backline.

62’ - Everton corner from a poor back pass. McNeil inswinger, Onana towers above and gets to it, but can’t make decisive contact, goalkick.

60’ - Adingra twists and turns, shoots and comes off Tarky’s hand but it’s tightly against his side, no worries there.

Three subs for the hosts - Estupinan, Veltman and Fati, with Igor, Welbeck and Lamptey coming off. That’ll be a shape change too I suspect for the the Seagulls.

56’ - Gross skims a cross into the box and Myko heads it out for a corner. The Blues clear and set off on a counter. Cross into the box, Doucs volley beats the goalie and cleared off the line by Lamptey!! Wow.

54’ - Tarky goes in hard again on Welbeck and the Amex wants a second yellow for the Everton captain. The Blues are lucky here. De Zerbi is very vocal in his criticism

53’ - Long freekick taken by Pickford, nearly falls to Doucs on a lucky bounce but the Brighton goalie is out quickly.

50’ - Deep ball falls to Branthwaite, and he heads it back across goal looking for DCL who is bundled off it without a touch. Ack.

Tarky cuts out a cross for a corner but is fouled by Ferguson as well so the Blues can clear.

48’ - DCL and Igor in an aerial clash, the Brighton player looks worse off.

Meanwhile Gueye is down as well, looks like he pulled something in the previous play. Amadou Onana on for the Senegal midfielder.

46’ - No changes from either side, second half kicks off.

More of the same right away.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton have pretty much withstood everything Brighton have thrown at them, but will also need to show more in the opposing half, no shots at all so far.

45+2’ - Everton attack the Brighton right, and Doucs strays just offside. The replay shows that was not offside, so the Blues should have had a corner.

There’s the halftime whistle, still 0-0 at the Amex.

45’ - Two minutes to be added on. Everton with a good spell of possession, running out the first half.

42’ - Garner runs through the back of Gross and gives away a freekick on the edge of the box, shading to the Everton right. It’ll be Welbeck, well over.

39’ - Myko blocks Lamptey’s cross, corner. Brighton’s bus-line routine at the corner gets to the ball again, and again headed straight at Pickford. The Blues are living dangerously with defending those.

36’ - Harrison with yet another giveaway down the right. Not been good.

33’ - Tarky goes steaming in on Welbeck in the Brighton half to end a counter attack, and gets booked. The Brighton striker is down and getting some attention. Eventually gets up and continues, that’ll be at least a couple of minutes added on.

31’ - Great break for the Blues, Tarky’s diagonal finds Myko bombing upfront. His cross is almost inch-perfect, Dunk gets ahead of DCL and puts it away for a corner. McNeil inswinger, Verbruggen claims it in a crowd.

29’ - Good move from the Blues playing out the back despite Brighton’s ferocious press. Ends up in a high cross from Myko going into the box and the hosts can clear before getting a goalkick.

26’ - Adingra runs at Godfrey backpedalling, lets off a shot that Tarky blocks for another corner, their seventh so far. Van Hecke with a free header again, and once again straight at Pickers and the Blues survive.

23’ - Doucoure gets behind the backline from a Garner ball, and wins a corner, the Blues first. McNeil inswinger from the left, deep ball, Tarky heads it back across the goal and the Blues cannot get back in the box.

Brighton break, ball comes to Adingra on the left and he tries a snapshot that fizzes over from a narrow angle, Pickford looked to have it covered.

19’ - Welbeck gets on the back of another one-two, Godfrey does well to block the shot for another corner. Dunk gets his head on it, solid contact but straight at Pickford.

17’ - Adingra beats off Harrison after a freekick, and wins a corner. This one’s deeper and cleared by the Blues. Adingra almost gets behind Mykolenko this time but the Everton defender plays him smartly.

12’ - Woof, throughball to Welbeck and he has a chance to shoot, Pickford off his line in a flash and well outside his box. The striker had pushed the ball past the goalie, but the ball ran away from him.

10’ - Lots of argy-bargy in the box, the Blues finally clear it and Harrison with a brilliant move makes some space from himself on the right, and then follows it up immediately with another misplaced pass.

8’ - Welbeck shot inside the box deflected for a corner. Brighton’s third, also cleared.

Seagulls keep the ball, Godfrey gets a foot in as Adingra tries to get away, another corner.

6’ - It’s the sixth minute before Everton get their first sequence of passes in. Ends in a turnover off a long ball, of course.

4’ - Adingra once again getting behind Godfrey on the Everton right, the Blues are pressing high and maintaining a somewhat high line.

3’ - Two consecutive corners for Brighton, Everton deal with the threat. Gueye springs a counter on the second but Harrison’s return pass to spring him free is poor.

1’ - The hosts get us underway.

Starting Lineups

Everton - Sean Dyche switches out Jack Harrison for Ashley Young, and keeps the same XI as before.

Brighton -

Preview

Everton are back on the road, this time visiting Brighton & Hove Albion. The Blues are just as likely to receive a hiding in this fixture as they are of upsetting the odds and bringing home a point or three.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 26

Date and start time: Saturday, March 24th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Amex Stadium, Brighton, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 30,666

Weather: 46°F/8°C, light rain, 25% chance of precipitation, 10 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Variety, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: The live blog will commence an hour before kickoff with the lineup announcements.

Last Meeting

The Toffees pulled off an impossible win last season which greatly boosted their battle against relegation when the Blues somehow hammered their hosts 5-1 in a game that was much closer than the scoreline indicated. The two sides fought to a 1-1 draw in November at Goodison Park with the Blues going ahead early on with a Vitalii Mykolenko goal, but conceding late on after an unfortunate deflection off Ashley Young leveled matters.