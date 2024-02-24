Brighton 1-1 Everton: Match Report & Instant Reaction | Solid defensive performance ends in stalemate

Twelve months ago, Everton took the same trip down south and returned home after completely dismantling Brighton & Hove Albion. So, same again..... The only stumbling block is our complete lack of scoring ability currently with the team going four successive away games in all competitions without scoring for the first time since December 2000 to January 2001. No need to add another stat regarding Calvert Lewin’s current slump. It was time to turn the page on that one.

Team News

Everton made just one change from their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace as Jack Harrison replaced Ashley Young. Vitalii Mykolenko is fit to start despite picking up a knock against the Eagles. Seamus Coleman had returned to training following illness and was on the bench but Andre Gomes and Arnaut Danjuma are still out.

Brighton made two changes from their plastering of Sheffield United. Kaoru Mitoma missed out with a back injury and was replaced by Evan Ferguson, while Igor Julio came in for Adam Webster at the back. Julio Enciso was in the squad on the bench for the first time since August, while Adam Lallana was also among the substitutes. Joao Pedro, James Milner and Jack Hinshelwood were still missing.

Match Review

Referee Tony Harrington blew the whistle to start his 4th match in the Premier League. Back to the all salmon kit for the Blues who showed the early press. Brighton had a couple of early corners with Calvert Lewin clearing both. Brighton were playing three at the back so the counter attack would be used by Everton like they did last year to get the ball forward.

Brighton were controlling play and the first chance of the match fell to Danny Welbeck who’s shot was blocked by Branthwaite. Ben Godfrey was having a difficult time with Simon Adingra down the left side but his positional play was very good. It was Welbeck who had Evertonians hearts in their mouths when he tapped the ball past an onrushing Pickford, but the touch was heavy and the ball rolled wide of the goal.

One and two touch passing by Brighton saw Welbeck end up with the ball on the spot but this time it was Godfrey who blocked the shot. The ensuing corner saw Lewis Dunk rising highest but his header was right at Pickford. Brighton were asking lots of questions but Everton were resolute in their defending.

Everton’s first foray had Garner putting the ball into Doucoure which ended with Everton’s first corner. The deep cross was met by Tarkowski but the second ball was lost. Moments later Adingra cut inside and his shot needed Tarkowski to head the ball over the bar. Everton finally started to get hold of the ball and settled things down.

A lovely cross ball from Tarkowski to Mykolenko was put into the box and it was only Dunk’s head that prevented an easy tap in by Calvert Lewin. James Tarkowski was in the referee’s book for a scything tackle on Welbeck. Everton were happy to pass the ball around at the back and it was Tarkowski who seemed the likeliest to put the ball over the top.

Brighton had their first free kick in a good position and there were five players standing over the ball. In the end Danny Welbeck put the ball well over the bar and Gross just shook his head. Two minutes of added time started and Everton broke down the left and it was an incorrect offside that stopped the play which tied Calvert Lewin up and his ‘shot’ went wide.

The second half kicked off with no changes for either side. Brighton were immediately on the front foot. It was only seconds into the half when Idrissa Gueye was on the floor with a muscle injury and Amadou Onana was brought on to take up his place in the middle of the park. Moments later Calvert Lewin was on the ground in the box and was calling for a penalty. Incredibly, no VAR review and the Premier League didn’t even show a replay.

The Brighton crowd was calling for Tarkowski to be sent off after he fouled Welbeck but there was nothing in it. A crucial header by Mykolenko denied a great chance for Buenannote. Seconds later, Doucoure was denied by Lamptey who cleared the ball off the line with his head.

The game started to heat up as both managers were going crazy on the sideline. That discontent went even higher when a penalty was not called on Tarkowski for handball. De Zerbi had seen enough and made a triple change with Welbeck, Lamptey and Igor coming off for Ansu Fati, Estupinan and Veltman.

Neither team was getting any joy even though Brighton had 11 chances to Everton’s one, although it could be argued that Everton’s was the clearest one. After Calvert Lewin ended up in a heap clutching his back, Dyche decided to bring on Beto to change things up. He was immediately in the action and his header was weak.

James Tarkowski made a massive block to keep the game level. Beto was taken down as he broke forward and the ensuing free kick was begging for a touch but Beto was inches away from making contact with his head and Branthwaite could not get a touch at the far post.

Enciso was brought on by De Zerbi to try and make a difference but it was Everton who broke the deadlock seconds later. Pickford sent a free kick into the box with Godfrey headed back and Jarrad Branthwaite put his laces through the ball which flew into the top corner.

With fifteen minutes to go Adam Lallana was brought on. Brighton were pushing forward and throwing everything at the Blues. The goal had caused Brighton to start being impatient and forcing the play. That frantic demeanor was then shown when Billy Gilmour lost the ball and in his attempt to get the ball back he raised his studs and hit Onana. Straight red card. Brighton down to 10 men.

The final five minutes arrived with Brighton still trying to push forward which was leaving the counter attack as a distinct possibility and when Beto got the ball over the top he could not get a good shot away because of the pressure from Dunk. Ansu Fati then had a glorious chance but Pickford made his first real save of the match to save the day.

Ashley Young replaced Doucoure and Brighton then scrambled the ball into the box and it was Branthwaite who was blocked a certain goal. Beto was then in the referee’s book as nine minutes of added time was announced. It was then Onana with a yellow for time wasting.

Brighton’s 11th corner was cleared by Branthwaite but the follow up cross was headed in by Lewis Dunk whose looping header went over the sprawling Pickford.

Everton had the ball forward and when it fell to Harrison, he had lots of time to get the shot away but it went well wide. That was the last real chance and the final whistle was blown.

Man of the Match - James Tarkowski continues to marshall the back line and today he was the leader that held the team together on the defensive end. With 2 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 blocks, a passing accuracy of 88% and 2 of 3 aerial duels won, he was imperious. Branthwaite scored the goal of his life but the captain led the way.

Instant Reaction

After Brighton went down to 10 men with 15 minutes to go it looked like the three points were coming home but it was not to be. In the end, conceding the goal in extra time was very disappointing and Dyche would have been frustrated by the result. Other than the late goal it was a fighting result and our run of good results against a very good Brighton team continues. Dyche set the team up so well and there were no misplaced passes that put the team under pressure. The team played as a unit and the Brighton attack was mostly toothless. Pickford really only had one real save with several easy catches throughout the game. It wasn’t a clean sheet but it was a very strong defensive performance. Getting a point away at Brighton has to be seen as a good day.

Amadou Onana came on against Palace and it could be argued he changed the match in several ways. Up to that point, Everton’s forward play was pedantic at best and his arrival gave the team a cutting edge and his passing put much more pressure on the Palace goal. His aerial presence is always a factor and the thundering header that levelled the score was the saving grace in the match. We never know what is happening in training but you would think that a performance like Onana’s would get him the start today. Does Gueye offer more defensively, possibly but going forward there is no contest. Onana has to start and today when he was brought on after Gueye’s injury, the forward play improved and the goal arrived.

Nothing to do with the game but my opportunity to add my voice to the conversation regarding the points deduction. Did we break the rules, yes. Are the rules imposed equitably, no. Should there be a waiting period for a decision after such a long time, yes. The credibility of the Premier League has always been questioned but the current situation and the ridiculous handling of the the charges against Everton, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Manchester City have nothing to do with fair play, financial or otherwise. Just announce and we can move on!