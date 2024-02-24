Brighton vs Everton: Opposition Analysis | Blues Still Searching For That Elusive Victory

Everton once again failed to secure a win on Monday night, in being held to a draw by Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. Their inability to defeat a substantially weakened Eagles outfit on home turf served to further highlight a major weakness in the team: its problem in forcing a game against an opponent playing cautiously.

The visitors were clearly happy to depart Liverpool with a point, but it was frustrating watching how poor the Blues were in constructing attacks and developing build-up play. With managerless Palace playing a back five and going long, the opportunities for the hosts to capitalize on transition - one of their strong points - was removed from the equation.

That makes it nine league games in a row without a win for Everton, who sit 17th in the table, above Luton Town by virtue of a superior goal difference. Next up, the team faces an arduous trip to the Amex, to play Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Form

The Seagulls finished sixth last season, the club’s highest-ever finish in the top flight, under manager Roberto De Zerbi. So successful a campaign was it that in the summer they lost three important players to more powerful, monied sides in Chelsea and Liverpool, the former taking both Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez, the latter World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, generating close to €200m in sales for the South Coast outfit. Such is the price of progression in the Premier League.

With plenty to reinvest, Brighton spent a little more than half of what they’d brought in on young talent: forward Joao Pedro from Watford, Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba, Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati, on a season-long loan. The club wisely chose to add some more experience, in the form of uber-veteran free agent James Milner and Fiorentina centre half Igor.

Faced with the challenge of competing in the Europa League, alongside regular domestic duties, the Seagulls have fared pretty well. An expansive style of play, along with the demands of extra fixtures on a squad lacking significant depth in some areas has tested them to their limits. After making a solid start to the campaign they ran into a rocky spell in the autumn, going winless in six league outings - including a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison.

Brighton have been inconsistent since, winning five of 13, with four defeats. They welcome Everton having won two of their last three, losing the other to a 96th minute goal against Tottenham Hotspur. Last Sunday they pulverized a hapless Sheffield United outfit 5-0 at Bramhall Lane. The Seagulls currently sit in seventh spot in the table, 18 points ahead of the Toffees.

Style of Play

Under De Zerbi, the hosts have gone with a 4-2-3-1 formation most of the time, including their last two outings, which ended a run of games using a 3-4-3. The Italian espouses a progressive, attacking style of football. Something of an outlier in his homeland, from a tactical point of view, he’s assimilated well into life in the English game, with his Brighton side amongst the neutral’s favourites - unsurprising considering the 88 goals scored for and against in their league matches so far this season; by comparison, there’s been 60 scored in Everton games.

The Seagulls employ a possession style, looking to build out from the back, offering a lot of movement within a fluid system; forwards dropping in to contribute and wingers often cutting infield causing confusion, disrupting rigid marking schemes and causing overloads. They trail only Manchester City in terms of share of possession and passing accuracy, going long only 6.3% of the time, about as third as often as Everton. Their attack is heavily skewed towards the left flank. The team generates 14.8 shots per 90 minutes (ranking joint fifth) and their 48 strikes exceed their xG (Expected Goals) tally by 5.7.

Unsurprisingly, such an expansive approach results in Brighton leaving themselves exposed at times, particularly as a result of their dogged commitment to playing out from the back. They’ve been beaten four times from counterattacks and given up five penalties, though the 12 attempts they allow per 90 actually ranks fifth in the division. The South Coast side have shipped 40 goals this term, rather worse than an xGA (Expected Goals Allowed) metric of 36.4 suggests they should have conceded.

Player Assessment

Called up to the German national side at age 32, Pascal Gross is at last earning recognition for being a really pretty good footballer, at a late stage of his career. The versatile midfielder leads the team in SCA (Shot-Creating Actions) per 90 with 5.17 and is both a playmaker and primary set-piece man. He averages 3.02 key passes per game and has provided nine assists this term.

In the absence of Kaoru Mitoma and Pedro, right winger Simon Adingra will be relied on to threaten the Everton backline with his pace and trickery. The 22-year-old carries the ball into the opposition area 2.26 times per 90 and he attempts 4.96 dribbles per match, though only with a 36.8% success rate. He’s bagged six league goals this term, including a brace last time out against the Blades.

Solutions

The Blues badly need a win and did memorably humble the Seagulls 5-1 at the Amex last season. However, the hosts have tasted defeat on home turf only once in the league during the current campaign - and that back in August. Victors that day were West Ham United, who do play in a similar conservative fashion to Everton, however which is worth noting.

Everton under Sean Dyche are highly dependent on set-pieces, with more than half of the team’s goals coming from that route. In general play, the Toffees are reliant on causing the opposition to turn the ball over in dangerous areas, which can allow them to fashion an immediate counterattack, requiring no more than a few successful passes.

Where they struggle is when they have to try to open an opponent up through their own ingenuity; in short, it can be an ugly and mildly incompetent watch. Mercifully, Brighton are exactly the type of side likely to give the Blues chances in transition, given their proclivity to play out of defence. The hosts are skilled at this, but then the Merseysiders can be effective in pressing high up the pitch when they commit to it.

So, exploiting transitions and - of course - dead ball situations - is where Everton figures to get most joy. I expect a similar lineup to that which took to the pitch on Monday, with changes most likely on the right side. Seamus Coleman will be a late call due to illness, but if he’s fit I expect him to replace Ben Godfrey at full back; if not then it’ll be a tossup between Ben and Ashley Young. Either way, I expect Jack Harrison to return on the wing.

The Seagulls will be missing quite a few important players, but De Zerbi has been forced to rotate a lot already during the campaign, so this shouldn’t unduly disrupt them. I don’t foresee anything resembling last season’s stunning rout by Everton, but it should be an intriguing clash of styles and one which I think should be a tight affair. Brighton will rightly be favoured and I just don’t think lightning strikes twice for the Toffees.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Everton

Stats provided courtesy of fbref.com, whoscored.com and transfermarkt.co.uk